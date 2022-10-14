Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

The red foxes in Central Texas are most likely descendants of 40 red foxes from England that were released 1890-1895 near Waco for sport hunting.

In 1969, Jane McKethan of Waco Midway hit both shots of a one-and-one to give her team a 56-55 win over Spearman and a state title at the UIL 2A girls state basketball tournament at Gregory Gym. She'd been fouled at the buzzer with no time left.

Albert Hofmann first synthesized LSD-25 while looking for a migraine headache cure.

Several of our presidents share the same lineage because of James Taylor Sr. (1636-98). His great-grandsons included Zachary Taylor and James Polk, but he was also great-grandfather of James Madison. James' brother Thomas Taylor Sr. was Abraham Lincoln's great-great-great-great-grandfather.

An Italian composer is working with Renault to develop tones for their electric vehicles. Automakers can "brand" sounds so folks will know what type of vehicle is approaching.