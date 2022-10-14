Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Oct. 14, 2022
The red foxes in Central Texas are most likely descendants of 40 red foxes from England that were released 1890-1895 near Waco for sport hunting.
In 1969, Jane McKethan of Waco Midway hit both shots of a one-and-one to give her team a 56-55 win over Spearman and a state title at the UIL 2A girls state basketball tournament at Gregory Gym. She'd been fouled at the buzzer with no time left.
Albert Hofmann first synthesized LSD-25 while looking for a migraine headache cure.
Several of our presidents share the same lineage because of James Taylor Sr. (1636-98). His great-grandsons included Zachary Taylor and James Polk, but he was also great-grandfather of James Madison. James' brother Thomas Taylor Sr. was Abraham Lincoln's great-great-great-great-grandfather.
An Italian composer is working with Renault to develop tones for their electric vehicles. Automakers can "brand" sounds so folks will know what type of vehicle is approaching.