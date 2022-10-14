Columns

Day Trips: The Lucky Rabbit, Jonestown

Description: Old-fashioned roadhouse offers bands, burgers, and a big backyard near Lake Travis

By Gerald E. McLeod, Fri., Oct. 14, 2022


photos by Gerald E. McLeod

The Lucky Rabbit Live Music Bar and Kitchen in Jonestown is the latest old-fashioned roadhouse near Lake Travis.

"Lots of people stop by on their way to or coming back from the lake to grab a bite to eat," says manager Samantha Price. "They can be on their boat in 15 minutes from out the front door." Heading out to Lake Travis they usually get their food to go. Coming back, they settle in to decompress from a day on the water.


The menu features a mix of salads and bun-wrapped meals. The Border Burger is a spicy, messy combination of green chiles and pickled jalapeños. You definitely don't want to try to eat and drive while enjoying these sandwiches.

Great companions to the two-fisted sandwiches are the loaded curly fries or the Not Your Grandma's Deviled Eggs, which come topped with a fried pickle.


Opened at the beginning of this year, the Lucky Rabbit has a modern feel of an old-style Texas pub. Big-screen TVs strategically placed keep you abreast of game day action. Live music seven nights a week brings young and established talent to the small stage.

It's the pet-friendly backyard that is truly special. There is lots of room to spread out with friends under the shade of the canopies or under the trees. You can play lawn games or just enjoy a conversation. There is even a dog run if Fido feels he needs to get a little more exercise. Quench your thirst at the outdoor bar in a converted 1950s school bus.

The Lucky Rabbit is at 18626 RR 1431 in Jonestown, a scenic drive about 45 minutes from Downtown Austin. Please drink responsibly.

1,622nd in a series. Follow “Day Trips & Beyond,” a travel blog, at austinchronicle.com/daily/travel.

More Day Trips columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Day Trips
Day Trips: Shorty’s Place, Port Aransas
Day Trips: Shorty’s Place, Port Aransas
Historic Port A venue is changing places

Gerald E. McLeod, Oct. 7, 2022

Day Trips: Rooftop Bars, San Antonio
Day Trips: Rooftop Bars, San Antonio
Catch a bird’s-eye view of the Alamo City

Gerald E. McLeod, Sept. 30, 2022

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Lucky Rabbit, Jonestown, Samantha Price, Lake Travis

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
JB Smoove
Paramount Theatre
My Old School
at AFS Cinema
The Lady From the Sea
at Neill-Cochran House Museum
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

Behind the scenes at The Austin Chronicle
Copyright © 1981-2022 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  