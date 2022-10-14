Day Trips: The Lucky Rabbit, Jonestown

The Lucky Rabbit Live Music Bar and Kitchen in Jonestown is the latest old-fashioned roadhouse near Lake Travis.

"Lots of people stop by on their way to or coming back from the lake to grab a bite to eat," says manager Samantha Price. "They can be on their boat in 15 minutes from out the front door." Heading out to Lake Travis they usually get their food to go. Coming back, they settle in to decompress from a day on the water.

The menu features a mix of salads and bun-wrapped meals. The Border Burger is a spicy, messy combination of green chiles and pickled jalapeños. You definitely don't want to try to eat and drive while enjoying these sandwiches.

Great companions to the two-fisted sandwiches are the loaded curly fries or the Not Your Grandma's Deviled Eggs, which come topped with a fried pickle.

Opened at the beginning of this year, the Lucky Rabbit has a modern feel of an old-style Texas pub. Big-screen TVs strategically placed keep you abreast of game day action. Live music seven nights a week brings young and established talent to the small stage.

It's the pet-friendly backyard that is truly special. There is lots of room to spread out with friends under the shade of the canopies or under the trees. You can play lawn games or just enjoy a conversation. There is even a dog run if Fido feels he needs to get a little more exercise. Quench your thirst at the outdoor bar in a converted 1950s school bus.

The Lucky Rabbit is at 18626 RR 1431 in Jonestown, a scenic drive about 45 minutes from Downtown Austin. Please drink responsibly.

1,622nd in a series. Follow “Day Trips & Beyond,” a travel blog, at austinchronicle.com/daily/travel.