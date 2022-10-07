Columns

Qmmunity: Memoria Queer-us

October is LGBTQ History Month, so honor the past by making the most of the gay present

By James Scott, Fri., Oct. 7, 2022


Courtesy of Diamond Dior Davenport

No tricks, only treats: October is LGBTQ History Month! Making history today in our own Bat City is host of Fourth & Co's Sunday drag brunch Diamond Dior Davenport. While a drag brunch isn't a new concept, Diamond says running a successful one requires a strong core relationship between leadership and the entertainment built on similar values. "[We're all] striving for the same overall goal," she explains, "giving people a safe space to be themselves!" Another goal for Diamond is having a diverse cast of talented POC performers, making Fourth and Co's event the only core brunch cast of color: Amber Nicole Davenport, who Diamond says brings polished, pageant drag; Leia Sakura Dior, whose style is new-school, street, and global drag; Arinna Dior Heys, who favors campy and theatrical alternative drag; and of course Diamond, a host who brings a little of everything in her show energy. "[Everywhere] I perform," Diamond says, "I will try to make it a more inclusive space than I did before."

Another historical highlight this week is local org Out Youth coming in as a finalist for the .ORG Impact Awards. Does it shock anyone that this organization, which has been providing a safe space for queer kids in Central Texas since 1990, got recognized by an international awards nonprofit centered on outstanding mission-driven orgs? Yeah, not really. We Austinites have been clued in to the great work of Out Youth for a while. Operations & Program Director Ryn Gonzales says that while it's an honor just to be nominated, winning would mean an opportunity to receive up to $45,000 in funding, which would allow them to expand their in-person services' geographic reach. Better opportunities to help young queer Central Texans are crucial during the difficult times they face today. "Adults often assume that life is easier for LGBTQIA+ youth now, but it's not," Gonzales says. "It's just different. But, even in the new challenges that face youth who are coming out at younger ages, they are proud and unashamed to be authentically themselves."

Austin Vogue Nights + Tongue in Cheek Catch Ivy Le and Aira Juliet's queer comedy open mic ahead of House of Lepore's monthly Vogue Night. First Thursdays. Open mic, 8pm; AVN, 10pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $5. instagram.com/swandiveaustin.

Big Tits Bigger Dreams Brigitte Bandit hosts this noncompetitive open mic drag night. Sign-up starts at 7pm. Thu., Oct. 6, 8:30pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. 21+, free; 18-20, $10. instagram.com/cheerupcharlies.

Super Smash Bros Tournament All gaymers are welcome at this Super Smash tourney hosted by Alice Express. Note: Sign-up starts at 9pm. Thu., Oct. 6, 10pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Drag Supreme of Halloween Pageant In the fifth annual celebration of Halloweenery, Poo Poo Platter invites all to come witness the crowning of a new spooky season Supreme. Fri., Oct. 7, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $10-15. fb.com/elysiumaustin.

The Pre-Festival Kick-Off Concert A pre-ACL rooftop concert benefitting DAWA, with James Bambu, Jake Lloyd, Naga Brujo, DJ Bad Apple. Fri., Oct. 7, 10pm. Neon Grotto, 318 Colorado. instagram.com/vertarias.

Red Dress Party That revolutionary order of queer nuns Weird City Sisters is throwing a fancy-schmancy party to raise funds for ASHwell sexual health clinic and SWEET (Sex Workers Educating & Empowering Texans). Sat., Oct. 8, 9pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $10-15. fb.com/ashwellatx.

Orlando Catch this gender-bending Virginia Woolf film adapatation screened by Hyperreal. Plus: music from Aux Aux, themed tipples, and treats from Temptress Meals. Sat., Oct. 8, 7pm. Elisabet Ney Museum, 304 E. 44th. $17-21. hyperrealfilm.club.

Fourth & Co Drag Brunch See above. Sundays, 1 & 3:30pm. Fourth & Co, 208 W. Fourth. instagram.com/fourthandcoatx.

Boyz of Austin: Halloween Come see the haunted hotties of Austin's only drag king/gender diverse drag troupe as they celebrate Halloween. Tue., Oct. 11, 9:30pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $5-10. fb.com/elysiumaustin.

Queer Trivia Test your IQ (intelligent queerness) with host Aira Juliet. Wed., Oct. 12, 7pm. Wanderlust Wine Co., 702 Shady. instagram.com/thelittlegayshop.

Paint a Pumpkin Paint, carve, and decorate your gourd alongside other queer friends and fam. Thu., Oct. 13, 6:30pm. Mueller Lake Park, 1829 Simond. instagram.com/localqueer_atx.

Once more with feeling: It's your Austin queer events horoscope!

James Scott, Sept. 30, 2022

OUTlaw Pride Festival declares there’s nothin’ more outlaw than being queer in country music

James Scott, Sept. 23, 2022

Queer Vinyl Collective plays the chord of qmmunity creation, while Hyperreal and Blue Starlite screen a coming-out comedy classic

James Scott, Sept. 16, 2022

Get out and touch grass at Tawa Threads’ outdoorsy art exhibit. Plus: Austin drag takes a bite outta the Big Apple!

James Scott, Sept. 9, 2022

LGBTQ, Diamond Dior Davenport, Fourth and Co., drag brunch, Out Youth, .ORG Impact Awards, LGBTQ History Month

