Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Cheese contains morphinelike compounds called casomorphins. If you find that once you begin eating cheese you want more and more, you are hooked.

The band UB40's name is the slang term for the form used in the UK to apply for unemployment benefits (Unemployment Benefit Form 40).

The 1857 inaugural ball for President James Buchanan included 400 gallons of oysters, 125 beef tongues, 75 hams, 500 quarts of jellies, and 500 quarts of chicken salad.

Though technically legumes, peanuts are classified as nuts in terms of nutrition. A 100-gram serving of unroasted peanuts has 25.8 grams of protein. However, 1 in 200 adults and 1 in 50 children in the U.S. have a peanut allergy (1 in 5 will eventually outgrow it).

A radiosonde is a small, battery-powered instrument that's usually on a weather balloon. It measures various atmospheric parameters and transmits them by radio on a frequency of 403 megahertz or 1680 MHz. When dropped from an airplane instead of being carried by a balloon, it's called a dropsonde.