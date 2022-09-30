We Have an Issue: Signs of the Season Changing

When I let the dog out first thing in the morning, I've started sniffing the air just like Thizz does; if I had a tail, I'd wag it, too. Fall is my favorite season, and it's well and truly on its way now. OK, technically, fall started last Thursday. We topped out at an unfestive 96 degrees that day. But the telltale signs are here. You can smell it in the air, catch it in how the evening light has changed, and anticipate it in the onslaught of activities Austin coughs up for our entertainment every autumn – the festivals and football games and happy return to al fresco dining.

For instance: This week's cover package – a collaboration between Food Editor Melanie Haupt and Food Lieutenant Wayne Alan Brenner – dives into Oktoberfest, that annual, international celebration of German beer that actually kicked off locally last week and runs all through October. That story starts here.

Another "Oktoberfestivity" in this issue: the return of our Halloween Costume and Display Contest. We first started running this contest in 2020, back when we were still in hardcore lockdown, and it was such a bright spot, seeing our readers' amazing creativity in doing up their yards and front porches and balconies, not to mention their crazy-inventive costumes. We've kept the contest going, upping the goody bags for winners, and this year, Culture Editor/Extreme Halloween Enthusiast Richard Whittaker is going to be personally curating a prize pack in the display category. More details about that here.

Fall also means we're barreling toward the midterm election. I don't need to tell you how important this one is. If you haven't registered to vote yet, you'll find a form printed on p.11 of this week's print edition; make sure you get it in the mail well before the Oct. 11 deadline. You can also register to vote online at traviscountyelections.org. Want to know who and what is on the ballot? Follow our ongoing coverage at austinchronicle.com/elections. Our endorsements for the Nov. 8 election will run in the Oct. 21 issue.

See you here next week. Maybe we'll all be in sweaters by then.

ONLINE THIS WEEK

Politicos, Say Cheese: Staff photographer Jana Birchum snaps the bold-faced names in politics and policy at last weekend's Texas Tribune Festival, including former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, California Governor Gavin Newsom, and MSNBC anchor Katy Tur.

Actually Funny: Trans comedy duo Girl God discuss their origins and their unique queer comedic perspective ahead of their Austin Sketch Fest show.

The Healing Arts: Whatsinthemirror Executive Director Tarik Daniels talks about combining mental health awareness, HIV prevention, and art for the Art Heals Festival.

Like Beatlemania But With More Feathers: Abby Johnston reviews the first of Harry Styles' six-night run of shows at the Moody Center, a riot of colors, feathers, and near-constant screaming from the heartthrob's devoted fan base.

Roxy Music at the Moody: Hall-of-Famers Roxy Music reunite with less stamina but pleasant sounds and vibes, writes Mike Clark-Madison.

Bloom & Fade: David Beck shares the stories behind his new album, track by track.

RIP Nau's Enfield Drug: It's another end of an era, as the iconic Clarksville spot announces its imminent closure.