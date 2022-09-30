Qmmunity: Revenge of the Homoscopes

In a sequel, the stakes are always higher. Think of Freddy's Revenge aka the gay Nightmare on Elm Street, or Psycho II, the gay "Norman Bates tries to make a cheese sandwich" movie. (Very intense!) That means this second round of homoscopes is even wilder than the last. Maybe that's because we're going through a seasonal change from back-to-school into spooky-ooky. Everyone's in the scary spirit, which is my favorite kind of spirit. Anyway: You know the drill, babes. Check your sun, moon, and rising sign for a full schedule courtesy of the stars.

~ Homoscopes ~

Aquarius

LGBTQIA Book Club Join Austin Public Library's queer book club in discussing lesbian vampire classic Carmilla by Joseph Sheridan Le Fanu both in person and online. Wed., Oct. 5, 7pm. Twin Oaks Branch Library, 1800 S. Fifth. Free but RSVP. library.austintexas.gov/twin-oaks-branch.

Libra

The Big Gay Turnabout Six of Halcyon's staff don drag and battle it out for bragging rights and a booked spot. Adrienne Park, Maxine LaQueene, and Gothess Jasmine offer judgment and mentorship. Thu., Oct. 6, 8pm. Halcyon, 218 W. Fourth. instagram.com/halcyon.austin.

Gemini

Clinks Eva Inez hosts a drag show you can clink glasses over, with this week's special guests Louisianna Purchase, Brigitte Bandit, Arinna Dior Heys, and Champagne Killer. Sat., Oct. 1, 9pm. Little Drinks Lounge, 3801 S. Congress #116. littledrinkslounge.com.

Pisces

The Little Gay Shop of Horrors Any hunger for horror will surely be sated by this haunting event, with local artists and makers, a dog costume contest, spooky drag, delicious food and drinks, and Gays With Clay. Sun., Oct. 2, noon-4pm. The Little Gay Shop, 828 Airport. instagram.com/thelittlegayshop.

Cancer

Art Heals Festival 2022 A multimedia art festival presented by Whatsinthemirror, centered on the mental health and HIV stigma impacting communities of color. Sept. 30-Oct. 2. Fri., 7-9pm; Sat., 4-8pm; Sun., 4-6pm. Atelier 1205, 1205 E. Cesar Chavez. whatsinthemirror.org.

Leo

Side Show Enjoy the strange and unusual with Evah Destruction, Gothess Jasmine, Noodles, and special guests. Every other Wednesday, 9pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Scorpio

Horrorscopes Cabaret Dame Dynamite presents a mystical, magical variety show featuring fire, drag, aerial, sideshow, and burlesque performances – each artist representing a sign of the zodiac. Sat., Oct. 1, 8pm. Highbrow Lowbrow Austin, 207 Chalmers. $45, GA; $10, livestream. damedynamite.com.

Aries

A Formal Fetish Affair and Dog Show A night of leather, gear, and gorgeous looks, all brought to you by ASHwell Sexual Health + Wellness as well as pup play group Boop Society of Texas. Sat., Oct. 1, 6:30-11:30pm. The Belmont, 305 W. Sixth. fb.com/ashwellatx.

Sagittarius

Queer Picnic Bring food, bevvies, a blanket, and yer queer self to this fun & friendly picnic. Sat., Oct. 1, 5pm. Festival Beach, 2101 Jesse E. Segovia. instagram.com/queerfriendsatx.

Taurus

Chunk Austin Chunk is back with a party at Coco boasting DJ sets from NOLA duo Babygirl (Bouffant Bouffant, Five), Chunk's resident DJ Thckrtanker, local musical M.D. Dr. Beard, and Malika. Sat., Oct. 1, 9pm. Coconut Club, 310-B Colorado. $20. chunk-party.com.

Virgo

Replay Lucy Fur hosts a Renaissance album drag tribute, with performances from Leia Sakura Dior, Joselyn Breezy, Sha'Nyia Ellis Narcisse, and Gothess Jasmine. Plus: DJ Scam Likely spins. Thu., Sept. 29, 10pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/cheerupcharlies.

Capricorn

Jefa Brunch Frida Friday ATX brings queer and BIPOC business powerhouses to this brunch provided and sponsored by the Brunch Club ATX for a panel on their "creative entrepreneurial lives." Sun., Oct. 2, noon-6pm. Lustre Pearl South, 10400 Menchaca Rd. $40. fb.com/fridafridayatx.