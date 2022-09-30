Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Sept. 30, 2022

Ten countries in the world have more sheep than people. New Zealand has 7.7 sheep per person.

MC Hammer is an ordained minister and wedding officiant.

The word "cockamamie" originally meant a paper strip with an image that could be transferred to the skin when moistened. Cockamamie is now more closely associated with "cock-and-bull story" which dates back to the 1600s to mean a fable or rambling story.

The first car show in the U.S., which was held in 1899 in New York City, included electric cars, as well as those fueled by steam and gasoline.

In addition to being aviation pioneers with their hot air balloon invention, the Montgolfier brothers were born into a papermaking company and invented a way to make transparent paper that looked like vellum. The company was eventually renamed Canson, and they still make paper.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
