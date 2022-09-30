Columns

Day Trips: Rooftop Bars, San Antonio

Catch a bird’s-eye view of the Alamo City

By Gerald E. McLeod, Fri., Sept. 30, 2022


Moon's Daughters (Photos by Gerald E. McLeod)

Three rooftop bars in San Antonio offer a view of the city from above street level. Each has its own unique character and charm.

Thompson San Antonio Riverwalk Hotel, 115 Lexington, 210/942-6032, themoonsdaughters.com. Sun., 11am-9pm; Mon.-Thu., 4pm-12mid; Fri.-Sat., 2pm-2am.

Soaring 20 stories above the Riverwalk on the northern edge of downtown, the Moon's Daughters is an adults-only indoor/outdoor bar and restaurant. There is an outdoor patio and a narrow ledge with tables facing southwest from the luxury hotel that is the 12th-tallest building in the Alamo City. View: 5; menu: 5; ambience: 5; $$$.


Fairmount Hotel, 401 S. Alamo St., 210/224-8800, fairmountsa.com/dining/fairmount-hotel-rooftop-bar. Sat.-Sun., 11am-close; weekdays, 3pm-close.

The Fairmount made history in 1985 when the three-story, then-79-year-old brick hotel was moved six blocks to its present location next to the La Villita Historic Arts Village. The boutique hotel boasts three world-class eateries, including the Rooftop Oyster Bar. At first the al fresco dining area didn't seem to offer much of a view except for the Tower of the Americas (San Antonio's ultimate bar-with-a-view). But a cozy platform with couches behind the bar has a more panoramic view of downtown. The menu specializes in American seafood and a narrow range of other delectable items. View: 3; menu: 4; ambience: 5; $$.


Bar America, 723 S. Alamo St., 210/223-1285, fb.com/baramericasatx. Wed.-Thu., 5pm-12mid; Fri.-Sat., 5pm-2am; Sun., noon-7pm; Mon.-Tue., closed.

This San Antonio drinking institution since 1942 is wedged between downtown and the King William District. Bar America doesn't really have a "rooftop bar." What this very cool neighborhood saloon has is an elevated covered patio smaller than a one-car garage with a view of the Tower of the Americas. The pool table, big-screen TVs, and kitchen are downstairs. View: 1; menu: 2; ambience: 2; $.

1,620th in a series. Everywhere is a day trip from somewhere: Follow “Day Trips & Beyond,” a travel blog, at austinchronicle.com/daily/travel.

More Day Trips columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Day Trips
Day Trips: The Vanishing Texana Museum, Jacksonville
Day Trips: The Vanishing Texana Museum, Jacksonville
Train ticket leads to museum demolition

Gerald E. McLeod, Sept. 23, 2022

Day Trips: Houston Dining
Day Trips: Houston Dining
Tacos or barbecue? Take your pick from two stellar Space City eateries.

Gerald E. McLeod, Sept. 16, 2022

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

rooftop bars, San Antonio, Thompson San Antonio Riverwalk Hotel, Riverwalk, The Moon's Daughters, Fairmount Hotel, La Villita Historic Arts Village, Tower of the Americas, Rooftop Oyster Bar, Bar America, King William District

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Austin Record Convention
Palmer Events Center
St. Elias Mediterranean Festival at St. Elias Orthodox Church
Sacred Springs Pow-wow
at San Marcos
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

Behind the scenes at The Austin Chronicle
Copyright © 1981-2022 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  