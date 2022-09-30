Day Trips: Rooftop Bars, San Antonio

Three rooftop bars in San Antonio offer a view of the city from above street level. Each has its own unique character and charm.

Thompson San Antonio Riverwalk Hotel, 115 Lexington, 210/942-6032, themoonsdaughters.com. Sun., 11am-9pm; Mon.-Thu., 4pm-12mid; Fri.-Sat., 2pm-2am.

Soaring 20 stories above the Riverwalk on the northern edge of downtown, the Moon's Daughters is an adults-only indoor/outdoor bar and restaurant. There is an outdoor patio and a narrow ledge with tables facing southwest from the luxury hotel that is the 12th-tallest building in the Alamo City. View: 5; menu: 5; ambience: 5; $$$.

Fairmount Hotel, 401 S. Alamo St., 210/224-8800, fairmountsa.com/dining/fairmount-hotel-rooftop-bar. Sat.-Sun., 11am-close; weekdays, 3pm-close.

The Fairmount made history in 1985 when the three-story, then-79-year-old brick hotel was moved six blocks to its present location next to the La Villita Historic Arts Village. The boutique hotel boasts three world-class eateries, including the Rooftop Oyster Bar. At first the al fresco dining area didn't seem to offer much of a view except for the Tower of the Americas (San Antonio's ultimate bar-with-a-view). But a cozy platform with couches behind the bar has a more panoramic view of downtown. The menu specializes in American seafood and a narrow range of other delectable items. View: 3; menu: 4; ambience: 5; $$.

Bar America, 723 S. Alamo St., 210/223-1285, fb.com/baramericasatx. Wed.-Thu., 5pm-12mid; Fri.-Sat., 5pm-2am; Sun., noon-7pm; Mon.-Tue., closed.

This San Antonio drinking institution since 1942 is wedged between downtown and the King William District. Bar America doesn't really have a "rooftop bar." What this very cool neighborhood saloon has is an elevated covered patio smaller than a one-car garage with a view of the Tower of the Americas. The pool table, big-screen TVs, and kitchen are downstairs. View: 1; menu: 2; ambience: 2; $.

