Qmmunity: Take Me Home, Country Queers

For Bisexual Awareness Week, I, a bisexual, am asking you to Be Aware. Of bisexual people, yeah, but also of everything happening around the world, around town, even just around you. History gets made on both the front page and in the small print, so get those peepers open, people.

One event worthy of your awareness is this Saturday's second annual OUTlaw Pride Festival, put on by Pearlsnap Music Group at Rustic Tap with a lineup to make your ten-gallon hat shoot clean off. Queer country crackerjacks fill the list: Joy Clark, Paisley Fields, Andrew Sa, the Secret Emchy Society, Mya Byrne, Mercy Bell, Lilly Milford, Mary-Charlotte Young, and Steph Cash; plus headliner Sarah Shook & the Disarmers. Also performing on the OUTlaw lineup is founder Julie Nolen, whose excitement extends from the breadth of talent wrangled for Saturday's show to the expansion of the fest's offerings. "I'm excited to see the festival growing a little bigger this year," she says over email, listing several 2022 plus-ups like a Las Ofrendas pop-up market, festival merch and posters produced by local artists, and the ability to send this year's proceeds to three nonprofits: Out Youth, allgo, and Transgender Education Network of Texas.

Last year's OUTlaw Pride marked the first-ever queer country music festival in Texas. It was established, Nolen says, to benefit Austin's queer community not just by putting money back into local orgs, but also through carving out a space to highlight queer musicians in country. "Country music doesn't just belong to any one type of person," she says, "and there are plenty of queer people who resonate with the same deep rooted soul and wit of country music. It's our home too. Besides, what's more outlaw than being queer in country music?"

Q'd Up

ASHwell Grand Opening The local sex-positive health and wellness org opens their new in-person clinic. Thu., Sept. 22, 4-8pm. 3100 Red River. ashwellatx.org.

Angelina Martin Catch this local queer comedy powerhouse headlining the Velv. Sept. 23-24. Fri., 8pm; Sat., 8 & 10pm. Velveeta Room, 521 E. Sixth. $10. thevelveetaroom.com.

Boyz of Austin at the Sans Bar Enjoy a mocktail or two in this sober space during a drag show. Fri., Sept. 23, 8:30pm. Sans Bar, 1818 E. 12th, 512/589-1634. fb.com/boyzofaustin.

The OUTlaw Pride Fest See above. Sat., Sept. 24, 2pm. Rustic Tap, 613 W. Sixth, 512/662-4121. outlawpridefest.com.

OUTsider Presents Crafty Queers Learn how to print your own photogram onto a white shirt or cloth. Sat., Sept. 24, 1-3pm. The Vortex, 2307 Manor Rd. instagram.com/outsiderfest.

Neon Disco Drag Night Hosted by Soo Xtra and Kiki Divine. Sat., Sept. 24, 6:30-8:30pm. Rebel Cheese, 2200 Aldrich #120. fb.com/rebelcheese.

Slay! Werk! Bewts! Lavender Thug's dragtastic b-day bash. Sat., Sept. 24, 7pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/lavenderthug.

Neon Rainbows Scoot those boots on over for the "Biggest Little Queer Country Party in Texas." Sat., Sept. 24, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/cheerupcharlies.

Chocolate Babies The underseen classic about radical HIV+ activists of color taking on conservative politicians, with a virtual director Q&A. Sat., Sept. 24, 7:30pm. AFS Cinema, 6406 N. I-35 #3100. $13.50. austinfilm.org.

Die Spitz & Transy Warhol Headliner is independent Southern queer rock band Thelma and the Sleaze. Sat., Sept. 24, 9pm. Hotel Vegas, 1502 E. Sixth. $15. texashotelvegas.com.

Underwear Auction Help raise funds with host Hexa Dulce for Austin Kink Weekend. Sat., Sept. 24, 10pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. fb.com/austinkinkweekend.

The Space Elements Ball Go galactic at House of Lepore's Fifth Element-themed ball. Sat., Sept. 24, 10:30pm. Coconut Club, 310-B Colorado. instagram.com/houseoflepore.

Disney Channel Drag Brunch Host Eileen Dover and the Playmates enter the House of Mouse. Sun., Sept. 25, 1-4pm. The Far Out Lounge & Stage, 8504 S. Congress. instagram.com/playdate.atx.

Red Hot 2022 Drag shows all Sunday raise funds for Project Transitions. Sun., Sept. 25, 2pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Pelvis Wrestley Thu., Sept. 29, 10pm. Chess Club, 617 Red River. $10. instagram.com/chessclubaustin.