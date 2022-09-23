Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Sept. 23, 2022

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Johnny Cash once had a fight with an ostrich and lost.

Trying to remember the Baltic states? Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania are north to south in alphabetical order.

The band Coven who performed "One Tin Soldier" on the Billy Jack soundtrack was satanic, and their debut album purported to include the first recorded Black Mass. Mercury Records pulled the album from stores after the Manson murders.

King Tut used condoms made from olive oil-soaked linen. They didn't work very well.

Like actor Peter Lawford, Sargent Shriver was a brother-in-law of John F. Kennedy. In 1962, he met Indo­nesia's President Sukarno in hopes of bringing the Peace Corps there. Sukarno mixed him up with Law­ford, began asking movie star-related questions, and proposed a theory about how Marilyn Monroe died.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, Sept. 16, 2022

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, Sept. 9, 2022

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Makuyeika Colectivo Teatral: Andares
McCullough Theatre
Body Rock ATX (musicians of Texas tribute) w/ Riders Against the Storm, DJ Chorizo Funk at The Far Out Lounge & Stage
The OUTLaw Pride Fest w/ Sarah Shook & the Disarmers, Joy Clark, Julie Nolen, Paisley Fields, Andrew Sa, Secret Emchy Society, Mya Byrne, Mercy Bell, Lilly Milford, Mary-Charlotte Young, Stephanie Cash at Rustic Tap
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

Behind the scenes at The Austin Chronicle
Copyright © 1981-2022 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  