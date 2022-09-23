Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Johnny Cash once had a fight with an ostrich and lost.

Trying to remember the Baltic states? Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania are north to south in alphabetical order.

The band Coven who performed "One Tin Soldier" on the Billy Jack soundtrack was satanic, and their debut album purported to include the first recorded Black Mass. Mercury Records pulled the album from stores after the Manson murders.

King Tut used condoms made from olive oil-soaked linen. They didn't work very well.

Like actor Peter Lawford, Sargent Shriver was a brother-in-law of John F. Kennedy. In 1962, he met Indo­nesia's President Sukarno in hopes of bringing the Peace Corps there. Sukarno mixed him up with Law­ford, began asking movie star-related questions, and proposed a theory about how Marilyn Monroe died.