Columns

Day Trips: The Vanishing Texana Museum, Jacksonville

Train ticket leads to museum demolition

By Gerald E. McLeod, Fri., Sept. 23, 2022


Photo by Gerald E. McLeod

The Vanishing Texana Museum collects all kinds of stories connected to Jacksonville.

There is the story of how Jacksonville became "The Tomato Capital of the World" by getting the tomatoes to market first, and then developed the wooden bushel baskets still made in town.

The backstory explains how the only Texas flag to go to the moon came to the museum.


Photo by Gerald E. McLeod

The tale of a madstone from the belly of an albino deer tells how it could cure rabies.

Among the stories is how the city almost acquired the former train depot for the museum.

Jacksonville was founded 150 years ago this year as a railroad town. In 1985 the railroad offered the depot to the city to be used as a history museum. The small building wasn't much to look at, but the brick walls were solid.

In 1985, the Highway 69 bridge over the railyard hadn't been built yet, and it wasn't unusual for trains to block the highway. One day, the chief of police felt that the engineer was taking too long to clear the tracks. With red lights flashing, he pulled alongside the stalled train and wrote the engineer a ticket for obstructing traffic.


The Jacksonville train station, circa 1974

The Union Pacific manager wasn't happy about the ticket. The next day a bulldozer arrived instead of railroad officials with papers transferring the property. The building that was to be repurposed as a community museum was demolished and the lot remains empty to this day.

The Vanishing Texana Museum ultimately moved into the town's former library at 302 S. Bolton. The museum is open Thursday through Saturday from 11am to 4pm. It's worth an hour or so to hear the stories about Jacksonville on the docent-led tours.

1,619th in a series. Everywhere is a day trip from somewhere: Follow “Day Trips & Beyond,” a travel blog, at austinchronicle.com/daily/travel.

More Day Trips columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Day Trips
Day Trips: Houston Dining
Day Trips: Houston Dining
Tacos or barbecue? Take your pick from two stellar Space City eateries.

Gerald E. McLeod, Sept. 16, 2022

Day Trips: Lucky Land, Houston
Day Trips: Lucky Land, Houston
Chinese-themed gardens guarded by thousands of terra-cotta soldiers

Gerald E. McLeod, Sept. 9, 2022

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Vanishing Texana Museum, Jacksonville, Tomato Capital of Texas, Union Pacific, trains

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Makuyeika Colectivo Teatral: Andares
McCullough Theatre
The OUTLaw Pride Fest w/ Sarah Shook & the Disarmers, Joy Clark, Julie Nolen, Paisley Fields, Andrew Sa, Secret Emchy Society, Mya Byrne, Mercy Bell, Lilly Milford, Mary-Charlotte Young, Stephanie Cash at Rustic Tap
Body Rock ATX (musicians of Texas tribute) w/ Riders Against the Storm, DJ Chorizo Funk at The Far Out Lounge & Stage
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

Behind the scenes at The Austin Chronicle
Copyright © 1981-2022 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  