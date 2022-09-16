We Have an Issue: Buy a Shirt, Support Abortion Care

The Austin Chronicle has partnered with award-winning local artist Billie Buck to create merchandise in an effort to support Whole Woman's Health, the abortion clinic and virtual abortion care provider.

After 20 years of providing comprehensive gynecology services to Texas citizens and advocating on their behalf all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, Whole Woman's Health is in the process of moving operations to New Mexico in order to continue to provide abortion care to people from Texas, Oklahoma, Arizona, and other states where safe, legal abortion has been restricted. Whole Woman's Health is currently fundraising to open their new clinic in New Mexico.

One hundred percent of the net proceeds from the sale of Austin Chronicle "Aid and Abet" merchandise will go toward helping Whole Woman's Health reach their goal. Purchase shirts in our online store at austinchronicle.com/store.

Online This Week

Extremely Cute Critters: Meet the residents of the Austin Nature & Science Center – including a bobcat and baby porcupine – in John Anderson's photo gallery of the center's newly renovated Small Wonders Exhibit.

The Prince Returns to Koko's Bavarian: Ancient King Ludwig's beer-loving descendant will ceremonially tap the first Oktoberfest keg at the Eastside biergarten.

AFF's Big Get: Austin Film Festival announced its opening night film for Oct. 27: Darren Aronofsky drama The Whale starring Brendan Fraser (fresh off a Best Actor win at the Toronto International Film Festival). Also announced: a special screening of James Gray's autobiographical period piece Armageddon Time, with Gray in attendance to receive this year's Bill Wittliff Award for Screenwriting.

All Lit Up: The Texas Book Festival also announced speaker additions to its Nov. 5-6 event, including Will Hurd, former congressman and CIA officer, and country music star Margo Price.

Crema Bakery & Cafe Announces Closure: The award-winning, LBGTQ-owned operation will close its doors permanently on Sept. 17.

Short and Sweet: The Screens team takes a look at the best of the local short films screening at the Lake Travis Film Festival.