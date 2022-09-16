Qmmunity: Music to My Queers

It's good to find your people. As queer folks, we go through life searching for others like us, be it through media, friend groups, or online apps that condense your personality down to three sentences and an emoji. Discovering true queer community – a qmmunity, one might say – opens up our ears to the sounds of queer joy.

Such as what's on Austin's homo hi-fi: record-loving group Queer Vinyl Collective, who started up a few months ago with their vinyl swaps at Try Hard Coffee Roasters and are now taking over BLK Vinyl on Saturday, Sept. 17. Dana Brown, DJ and organizer with QVC, says that the collective started as a way to cultivate cohesion throughout Austin's rich queer vinyl scene. "We strive to break down barriers for Queer music/vinyl enthusiasts," she says. "Our hope is that we create a space where no barriers exist and a safe and nurturing experience can be had for all." Their upcoming vinyl store takeover continues that mission, boasting free coffee and beer, in-store queer DJ sets, and hand-poke tattoos. Twenty percent of the event's vinyl sales will go to Out Youth, the local nonprofit whose work supports LGBTQ kids and caretakers.

For those still in the mood for queer cultural connection, Wednesday, Sept. 21, heralds the first of two screenings of gay coming-out comedy classic But I'm a Cheerleader as part of Hyperreal Film Club x Blue Starlite Mini Urban Drive-In's current collab. The 1999 film follows naive cheerleader Megan (played by real-life straight Natasha Lyonne), whose closeted lesbianism gets her dropped into the campiest of conversion therapy camps run by none other than Cathy Moriarty and RuPaul as gender essentialist nightmares. However, this awful institution ends up introducing Megan to other LGBTQ youth, whose identity struggles bring into light her own gayass inner truth. Do she and her crush (a young Clea DuVall) end up running off into the sunset together? Guess you'll have to hop in your automobile and catch this flick to find out.

Q'd Up

Planting Marigolds Black Trans Leadership of Austin and allgo ask for green-thumbed volunteers. Thu., Sept. 15, 6:30-8pm. RSVP for location. instagram.com/allgoqpoc.

Diez y Seis Frida Friday ATX's poolside party and market for Mexican Independence Day. Fri., Sept. 16, 6-10pm. East Austin Hotel, 1108 E. Sixth. Free but RSVP. fb.com/fridafridayatx.

1-800 Tropics Perreo, drag, karaoke, a market, and much, much more. Fri., Sept. 16. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/_scamlikely_.

Suits, Skirts, and Sneaker Gala A dress-coded event from Kimo Monroe Kimo, Yella Stud, and Delo Love. Fri., Sept. 16, 7pm. The Venue ATX, 516 E. Sixth. $25 early bird. instagram.com/yellastud.

QVC Record Store Takeover See above. Sat., Sept. 17, 3-8pm. BLK Vinyl, 2505-F E. Sixth. instagram.com/queervinylco.

Glam Chowder: Cowboys and Aliens An out-of-this-world drag show hosted by Lana Dahmer. Sat., Sept. 17, 9pm. Scissor Sisters Hair Show, 6535 N. Lamar. $15-50. fb.com/glamchowderatx.

Pantheon It's a divine birthday celebration with 1,000 different performances honoring host Gothess Jasmine on their special day. Sat., Sept. 17, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/gothess.jasmine.

Spaghetti Western Come ready to twirl pasta and lassos at this Wild West drag show hosted by Eva Inez. Sat., Sept. 17, 9pm. Little Drinks Lounge, 3801 S. Congress #116. littledrinkslounge.com.

The Best Little Drag Brunch in Texas Brigitte Bandit brings you brunch, Dollywood-style. Sun., Sept. 18, 2pm. Sagebrush, 5500 S. Congress. $10. instagram.com/brigittebandit.

Now Serving Eileen Dover serves up a fun drag show hurrah. Thu., Sept. 22, 9pm. Sawyer & Co., 4827 E. Cesar Chavez. instagram.com/eileendover.foryou.

The Wellness in Pride Summit Out Youth and Austin Public Health present a queer event exploring health and wellness knowledge. Sun., Sept. 18, 10am-6pm. ASHwell, 8101 Cameron #105. Free. www.ashwellatx.org.

Saving Face Hyperreal Film Club screens Alice Wu's 2004 queer Asian American romance. Mon., Sept. 19, 7pm. Hotel Vegas, 1502 E. Sixth. $5-10. hyperrealfilm.club.

Drag Queen Bingo Louisianna Purchase hosts. Third Wednesdays, 7-9pm. St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo. fb.com/stelmobrewing.

But I'm a Cheerleader See above. Wed., Sept. 21, 8:30pm. Blue Starlite Mueller II, 2103 E.M. Franklin. $12. bluestarlitedrivein.com.

Contrast The queer film fest returns, with movies, performances, and hypnotism. Thu., Sept. 22, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/contrastfilmfest.