Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Sept. 16, 2022

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Actress Uma Thurman's mother is the ex-wife of LSD guru Timothy Leary. Her father is the ex-husband of Schlumberger heiress Marie-Christophe de Menil.

Bourbon whiskey must be made with at least 51% corn.

We have Ivy League ingenuity to thank for chicken nuggets. Robert C. Baker invented them in a laboratory at Cornell University. But chicken prices fluctuated too much for them to be added to McDonald's. Ray Dalio, a Harvard Business School graduate, was able to stabilize the chicken market.

George Washington never fathered a child; he was infertile due to a tuberculosis infection he suffered before marrying.

In 1974, the Texas Legislature held a constitutional convention, but in the end they failed to ratify the new constitution. During the process, some members used the terms "snowsnake" to refer to imaginary dangers and "cockroaches" to refer to delegates who opposed making revisions.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, Sept. 9, 2022

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, Sept. 2, 2022

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
The Wrong Man and The Wrong Guy
Blue Starlite Mueller II
Girls Rock Austin's Open Mic & Karaoke Night at The Austin Beer Garden Brewing Co.
John Branch, Gypsy Mitchell at C-Boy's Heart & Soul
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

Behind the scenes at The Austin Chronicle
Copyright © 1981-2022 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  