Actress Uma Thurman's mother is the ex-wife of LSD guru Timothy Leary. Her father is the ex-husband of Schlumberger heiress Marie-Christophe de Menil.

Bourbon whiskey must be made with at least 51% corn.

We have Ivy League ingenuity to thank for chicken nuggets. Robert C. Baker invented them in a laboratory at Cornell University. But chicken prices fluctuated too much for them to be added to McDonald's. Ray Dalio, a Harvard Business School graduate, was able to stabilize the chicken market.

George Washington never fathered a child; he was infertile due to a tuberculosis infection he suffered before marrying.

In 1974, the Texas Legislature held a constitutional convention, but in the end they failed to ratify the new constitution. During the process, some members used the terms "snowsnake" to refer to imaginary dangers and "cockroaches" to refer to delegates who opposed making revisions.