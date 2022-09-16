Columns

Day Trips: Houston Dining

Tacos or barbecue? Take your pick from two stellar Space City eateries.

By Gerald E. McLeod, Fri., Sept. 16, 2022


Taco a Go Go (Photos by Gerald E. McLeod)

Tacos or barbecue? Houston is one of the great culinary cities in the world, and yet when I'm returning from a visit to Space City, I usually want the comfort of one of these primary food groups before I make the long drive home.

It's not for me to say that Tacos A Go Go and Feges BBQ are the best in a city of such diverse and wonderful food offerings, but they are darn good and I thought you should know about them if you don't already.


Part of the pair's appeal to me is their locations. Within easy striking distance of Highway 290 or I-10 heading west, both eateries can be quick stops on the way out of H-town.

I discovered Tacos A Go Go, 3401 WTC Jester Blvd., when I was looking for Roznovsky's Hamburgers. Sometime after 2016, the taco stand took over the corner where the burger joint had been a legend for 28 years.


It's a smallish place with a dining room on one end and a dog-friendly patio on the other. Food critics have declared that the pollo guisado and barbacoa tacos "must be tried before you die." I prefer the carne guisada and pastor tacos, and the hearty breakfast tacos that are served all day. The woman-owned eatery has five locations around Houston.

About 12 minutes west of the taco stand is the Spring Branch location of Feges BBQ, 8217 Long Point Rd. The restaurant's ultra-modern architecture at the end of a strip center sets it apart from its surroundings. The smoked brisket and turkey set it apart from regular barbecue joints, even the others on Texas Monthly's Top 50 BBQ Joints of 2021.

1,618th in a series. Everywhere is a day trip from somewhere: Follow “Day Trips & Beyond,” a travel blog, at austinchronicle.com/daily/travel.

More Day Trips columns

