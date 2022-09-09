Qmmunity: The Gay Outdoors

Boy, who doesn't love the outdoors? I'll admit I'm a little bit of an indoor kid (check our "Indoor Queers Club" series for further evidence) but with September ushering in those nice 80-something temps, being outside sort of slaps. Great news for all LGBTQ hikers, bikers, and walker-arounders of parks: You were right. We should all touch as much grass as possible.

For those nature lovers among us, local textile brand Tawa Threads will be hosting "When Our Sun Rises," an art exhibition on Sept. 10 at Distribution Hall. Tawa Threads, and by extension its creator Tabria Williford, is inspired by the beauty of national parks, interpreted into graphic designs decorating bandanas, scarves, ties, etc. For every purchase, according to Tawa's website, "proceeds are donated to a range of programs working relentlessly on diversity initiatives in outdoor spaces." That commitment to nature continues into this weekend's showcase, which will focus on Black, brown, queer, and disabled artists' outdoor-centric artwork. "The name of the exhibit stems from ideas my Guyanese grandmother instilled in me at an early age while gardening," Williford explains. "She'd say, 'With the sun comes light, warmth, and confidence to go out bravely into the world.'" In the spirit of her grandmother's words, she says this event will showcase the radiating talent of the artists on display.

Also: a BIG congratulations to all the ATX drag artists taking their talents to the Big Apple this Sept. 10 & 11. This year's New York City Bushwig fest – a weekend drag celebration spanning three stages – promises to be a fun time, especially since they'll be buoyed by some of Austin's finest: Arinna Dior Hayes, Brigitte Bandit, Diamond Dior Davenport, Gothess Jasmine, Lavender Thug, p1nkstar, Tatiana Cholula, and Y2K. Just bring me back one of those dollar pizza slices, please? I'm expecting a surplus of delicious hot sauces that'll pair real nice with a slice.

Q'd Up

Kingdom Virgo king Alexander the Great's b-day show features special guests Celia Light, Mars, and Miss Petty Cakes. Fridays, 9-10:30pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. No cover. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

System of a Down vs. Deftones It's a battle of the bands at this month's Poo Poo Platter drag show. Fri., Sept. 9, 11:30pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $10. instagram.com/poopooatx.

Off the Leash Folks of all genders, sexualities, and pet types are welcome for this pet-play walk around Mueller Park. Sat., Sept. 10, 4pm. Halcyon Mueller, 1905 Aldrich #110. instagram.com/boopsocietyctx.

When Our Sun Rises See above. Sat., Sept. 10, 5-10pm. Distribution Hall, 1500 E. Fourth. $20 ($15, in advance). instagram.com/tawathreads.

High Priestess Backyard Comedy + Tarot Celebrate the Full Corn Moon with stand-up, a vendors market, a photo booth, tarot readings, a full moon ceremony, and a musical performance from Transy Warhol. Sat., Sept. 10, 7pm. Pho Craft, 3307 Oak Springs Dr. $20. highpriestessatx.com.

Brandi Davis & Friends Comedian Brandi Davis is bringing all their friends on down for a hilarious Saturday night. Sat., Sept. 10, 8:30pm. The Rosette, 3908 Avenue B #116. $10. coldtownetheater.com.

Fourth & Co. Drag Brunch Enjoy a royal drag brunch with the beautiful queens of Fourth & Co. Sundays, 1 & 3:30pm. Fourth & Co., 208 W. Fourth. instagram.com/fourthandcoatx.

Not Church Spearheaded by Becky Bullard of Democrasexy, this screening of doc Mama Bears will also include a post-film sing-along, where folks will belt out pop songs. Sun., Sept. 11, 6:30-9:30pm. AFS Cinema, 6406 N. I-35. $25. democrasexy.com.

HAAM Day w/ p1nkstar, alexalone, Indoor Creature, Body Pillow Tue., Sept. 13, 7pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $5-$10 donation.

Nona the Ninth Release Party Celebrate the latest release from author Tamsyn Muir in the self-described "butch lesbian aesthetic" Locked Tomb series. Tue., Sept. 13, 7pm. BookPeople, 603 N. Lamar. Free but RSVP. fb.com/bookpeople.

Dungeons & Drag Kings Yer boyz are going medieval on y'all's asses at this cosplay and fantasy-themed show. Plus: a fantasy costume contest with free drink ticket prizes. Tue., Sept. 13, 9:30pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $5, 21+; $10, 18-20. instagram.com/boyzofaustin.

Trinity the Tuck Catch this queen with her favorite ATX drag artists at Oilcan's. Wed., Sept. 14, 7pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. $35. fb.com/oilcanharrys.