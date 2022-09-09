Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Sept. 9, 2022

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

The late Dan Haggerty (Grizzly Adams) has a bit part in the film Easy Rider.

Before the movie Psycho, films were shown without set start times. Alfred Hitchcock didn't want people to come in during the middle of the film.

When a crow dies and another crow is present, that crow will announce a harsh and urgent, "Caw! Caw!" to summon other crows. After some silence, they break into a chorus of shrill calls for 15-20 minutes. This phenomenon is referred to as a crow funeral.

A skeuomorphism is a form of user interface design for metaphors, such as the crumpling paper sound made when you empty the trash on your phone or computer.

Abraham Lincoln is the only U.S. president to have patented an invention. Basically, if a boat ran aground, Lincoln's invention involved adjustable buoyant air chambers, which, if lowered into the water and inflated, could lift the boat over obstructions in the water.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
