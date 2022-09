Labor organizing is a key part of queer liberation, didn't you know? From the work of communist queer Leslie Feinberg to the Gay and Lesbian Labor Activists Network founding in 1987 to the current unionization efforts by queer food service workers, to name one of many industries embroiled in workers' rights efforts.

Speaking of food service (pretend this segue works, aight?), who among us doesn't hunger for the subpar strip mall sit-down spaghetti of our youth? Great news: This Saturday, Sept. 3, brings us Jonathan's, described by head chef Beth Schindler (Lesbian Wedding, Dykes You Should Know) as "the Men's Warehouse of restaurants." For one night only, guests at 705 Gunter will be transported to the Nineties nostalgia dream/nightmare of "the terrible but familiar, home town Italian restaurant." This pasta party is also Schindler's birthday bash! Jonathan's ... it's closer than you think.

Have you ever been playing bingo and thought, "This could use some more glittery bras"? Next Thursday, Sept. 8, check out Burly Bingo at Kick Butt Coffee, hosted by Best of Austin burlesque performer Ginger Snaps along with performers Lola LeStrange, Kitty Von Quim, Anastasia Arsenic, Zsa Zsa Morté, and Jack Potts. Do burly-q and bingo sheets really mix perfectly? Not really, but as the event copy decrees, "here they are, joined together in a marriage of WTF-ness to create an evening of entertainment and prizes without the bingo-hall smell."

While having a merry ol' time this upcoming week, consider using your Labor Day time to read one of the myriad books on LGBTQ labor rights, like Out in the Union by Miriam Frank or Semi Queer: Inside the World of Gay, Trans, and Black Truck Drivers by Anne Balay. And, just as a gay little reminder, Feinberg's classic queer blue-collar worker's story Stone Butch Blues is available on lesliefeinberg.net as a free PDF.

Q'd Up

Picasso Presents: Griffin Robillard, I.v King, Modern Sophia Thu., Sept. 1, 9pm. Hole in the Wall, 2538 Guadalupe. $10. instagram.com/picassomusicgroup.

Cheer Up Chumz Get chummy with Mama Duke, Sydney Wright, and Uncommon People. Fri., Sept. 2, 8pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. fb.com/cheerupcharliesaustin.

Lord Friday the 13th, Transy Warhol, Animals on TV Fri., Sept. 2, 9pm. The Ballroom, 2906 Fruth.

FRIDA FRIDAY ATX AT EAST AUSTIN HOTEL A night market, tunes from DJ BoyFriend, drag, and more. Fri., Sept. 2, 6-10pm. East Austin Hotel, 1108 E. Sixth. Free but RSVP. instagram.com/fridafridayatx.

Them/They-tal Ditch da binary for a night of drag, burlesque, and music. Fri., Sept. 2, 9pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $5. instagram.com/swandiveaustin.

Queue'd Up! Hip-hop artist BabiBoi's queer music showcase, with La Morena and Ladi Earth. Sat., Sept. 3, 10pm. Neon Grotto, 318 Colorado. $5; $10 after 12mid. instagram.com/queuedup.tx.

Billy Ray Labor Day Weekend As DJ Boi Orbison says, "BYOMULLET." Sat., Sept. 3, 3-9pm. Latchkey, 1308 E. Sixth. instagram.com/boiorbison.

Jonathan's See above. Sat., Sept. 3, 6-11pm. 705 Gunter.

Comets and Cosmos Explore the outer reaches of drag space with host Mars and special guests. Sat., Sept. 3, 7pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Lady Gaga x Beyoncé The iconic duo who gave us "Telephone" + "Video Phone" are the stars of this dual drag party. Sat., Sept. 3, 10pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River.

Pfemme Pfatale Drag Show Have some Pflugerville pfun with host Kelly Kline. Sat., Sept. 3, 9pm. Hanovers Draught Haus, 108 E. Main St., Pflugerville. hanoversaustin.com.

Gear Night First Saturdays, 10pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. fb.com/theironbearatx.

Labor Day w/ Aquaria Party as the RuPaul season 10 winner spins a DJ set. Sat., Sept. 3, 10pm. Highland Lounge, 404 Colorado. instagram.com/thehighlandlounge.

Labor Day Slay A mix of all Barbz theme nights, plus a special edition of Swan Dive's Vanguard with Hermajestie the Hung. Sun., Sept. 4, 10pm. Barbarella, 611 Red River.

Drag Lotería Basura hosts. Sun., Sept. 4, 4-6pm. Indian Roller, 10006 Menchaca Rd. fb.com/indianroller.

Burly Bingo See above. Thu., Sept. 8, 7:30pm. Kick Butt Coffee, 5775 Airport #725. $15-125. kickbuttcoffee.com.