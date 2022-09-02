Opinion: Greg Abbott, Slayer of Tampon Tax! Hero to Women Everywhere!

Dear Gov. Abbott,

Thank you so so much for supporting the removal of the state sales tax from feminine hygiene products in Texas. The $0.57 back in my pocket each month really shows just how much you care about women's health in this great state.

Senator Joan Huffman could not have articulated this issue better when she said: "Every woman knows that these products are not optional. They are essential to our health and well-being and should be tax exempt." Hear, hear, Joan!

I am just so relieved to live in a state where my health is top of mind for those who govern it. Honestly: I am endlessly grateful that legislators are so in tune with my health needs as a woman. And now that I am saving $0.57/month on feminine hygiene products, I am hopeful that will offset the cost of travel should I need other medical care in the unfortunate event I am raped by a stranger or family member, experience prenatal complications that threaten my health and/or the health of the fetus, need miscarriage medication, need to surgically remove a dead fetus from my body, need Plan B medication, or any of the other situations that can crop up during a woman's reproductive years – and can't exercise autonomy over my health and body in this great state.

According to my calculations, if I save up the $0.57/month [from the removal of the tampon tax], it would take me 133 years to cover the flight and hotel stay necessary for a safe, legal abortion [out of state].

Women's health issues are complex and can cause a lot of icky feelings in white Republican men, so again, I am just so touched that the white Republican men in the state of Texas – including you, Gov. Abbott – are taking note. Just in time for an election year, too! Well done! Doctors, step aside with all of your education, training, experience, and hot opinions. Greg Abbott knows what's best for Texas women, thank you very much!

I think most women of child-bearing age, especially those raising daughters, will really weigh their options when they are standing at the ballot this year, and then they'll remember, hallelujah! I am saving $0.57/month on tampons! If my daughter gets raped by her uncle and we as a family decide that forcing her to carry that baby seems a bit ... awkward, then it will be worth it to me to pick up extra shifts at my job to cover the out-of-state travel costs. Thank you, Gov. Abbott, you've done it again. You've shown Texas women that we matter. See you at the polls, sir.

Sincerely,

Suburban Texas Mom

(aka Your Achilles Heel)

Rosalie Berg relocated from San Francisco to the Austin suburb of Bee Cave with her family. She’s a communications consultant and freelance writer and has a bone to pick with Texas politics.