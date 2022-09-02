Queen Elizabeth II has eaten strawberry preserve sandwiches every day since she was a toddler, according to her former private chef, Darren McGrady.

In the early 1880s, Frederick Savage invented the mechanism that made carousel horses go up and down like they are galloping.

When the Harlem Globetrotters performed in Flint, Michigan, on January 25, 2016, they omitted one of their usual skits involving a water bucket, out of respect for the city's residents affected by their ongoing water crisis. The skit involves one of the players chasing a referee and splashing him.

When The People's Court released Judge Joseph Wapner in 1993 due to low ratings, Judge Judy Sheindlin somehow found the producer's office number and offered to do the show instead. The receptionist replied, "Are you crazy, lady?" and hung up on her.

An industry advocacy association estimates that 9% of worldwide cryptocurrency mining happens in Texas, and that may increase to 20% by the end of 2023.