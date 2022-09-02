Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Sept. 2, 2022

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Queen Elizabeth II has eaten strawberry preserve sandwiches every day since she was a toddler, according to her former private chef, Darren McGrady.

In the early 1880s, Frederick Savage invented the mechanism that made carousel horses go up and down like they are galloping.

When the Harlem Globetrotters performed in Flint, Michigan, on January 25, 2016, they omitted one of their usual skits involving a water bucket, out of respect for the city's residents affected by their ongoing water crisis. The skit involves one of the players chasing a referee and splashing him.

When The People's Court released Judge Joseph Wapner in 1993 due to low ratings, Judge Judy Sheindlin somehow found the producer's office number and offered to do the show instead. The receptionist replied, "Are you crazy, lady?" and hung up on her.

An industry advocacy association estimates that 9% of worldwide cryptocurrency mining happens in Texas, and that may increase to 20% by the end of 2023.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, Aug. 26, 2022

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, Aug. 19, 2022

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
LookOUT Fest w/ Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, the Album Leaf, Julianna Barwick, Mary Lattimore, Felt Out, the Kraken Quartet
Long Center for the Performing Arts
UT Football
at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium
Ivester Contemporary: Pulp Alchemy at Ivester Contemporary
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

Behind the scenes at The Austin Chronicle
Copyright © 1981-2022 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  