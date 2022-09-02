Columns

We Have an Issue: Another Anniversary, and a Most Excellent Addition to the Staff Box

The Chronicle turns 41

By Kimberley Jones, Fri., Sept. 2, 2022


photo by Jana Birchum

The Austin Chronicle was first published on Sept. 4, 1981, making this our anniversary issue. We made a big fuss last year when we hit 40, so we decided to let 41 pass mostly unheralded. But if you wanted to get yourself a little something for the occasion, we've stocked our online store with some new merch, including this year's new Hot Sauce design (see p.11 for a peek and to find out how to attend this year's festival on Sept. 11), which is available in T-shirt and tote form. We've also got old favorites, including 420-themed shirts, Chronicle and Qmmunity bandanas, The Austin Chronicle Coloring Book (proceeds split with local artists), Día de Los Muertos shirts, and a Year of the Tiger onesie based on Rollo Banks' original 1986 design.

Speaking of design, I think the paper's looking better than ever, and that's due to the contributions of our new Associate Art Director Lauren Johnson. Hailing from Dallas, Lauren has worked as an art educator and art director; she also founded her own publication, Psst! Magazine (psstpress.com), a really beautiful magazine mingling art and creative exploration and community care. Lauren started at the Chronicle in late July, and we wasted zero time throwing her in the deep end. Since Art Director Zeke Barbaro went on paternity leave (mazel tov, Zeke and Camille!), Lauren has been instrumental in getting the paper out every week, and she's done it with grace, humor, and real style. We're lucky to have Lauren on the team.

Celia Israel and wife Celinda celebrating on the Grand Marshal float at the 2022 Austin Pride Parade (courtesy of the Celia Israel campaign)

"I'm Just Celia" State representative and mayoral candidate Celia Israel chats with Qmmunity Editor James Scott about her experiences as a lesbian in Texas politics and why she wants Austin to change for the better.

SXSW Announces Speakers Former Planned Parenthood Federation of America President Cecile Richards, Olympian and entrepreneur Allyson Felix, James Beard Award-winning chef and TV host Sophia Roe (Counter Space), and software engineer Molly White (Web3 Is Going Just Great) are among the first announced speakers booked for March 2023's South by Southwest Conference.

Hooked on Improvisation Epistrophy Arts leader P.G. Moreno talks to Michael Toland about where EA is going, where it came from, and the challenges of keeping a nonprofit arts organization in motion.

The Wrap on aGLIFF Team Screens files reviews from last weekend's Prism 35 film festival.


Austin FC supporters go wild (photo by Jana Birchum)

Austin FC Celebrates Massive Win Check out staff photographer Jana Birchum's photo gallery from Friday night's Q2 celebration when Western Conference rivals Austin FC defeated the top-ranked LAFC, 4-1.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin's independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community's political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene.

Copyright © 1981-2022 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
