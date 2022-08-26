Qmmunity: Homoscopes

What's your sign? The zodiac question comes up from time to time, esp in the small queer dating circles we're all spinning through. Does the placement of some big gas bodies up in space really mean you're good at solving puzzles, or tempestuous, or ruled by the feet? Probably not, but astrology remains a fixture in the "using mysticism to make my decisions" community, joined by tarot cards, online yes-or-no generators, and people who call themselves empaths. This week, I figured I'd let the stars guide the Qmmunity listings and give y'all your homoscopes: queer events recommended based on your zodiac sign.

Homoscopes

Aquarius

All About Anal A workshop on anal sex that discusses tushie tips, techniques, and toys. Sun., Aug. 28, 6pm. Forbidden Fruit, 108 E. North Loop. $20. forbiddenfruit.com.

Clara Blackstone This chain-smoking trans comic-about-town headlines the Fallout. Fri., Aug. 26, 8pm. Fallout Theater, 616 Lavaca. $15 online; $20 door. falloutcomedy.com.

Libra

Summer Splish Splash & Market A community-centered pool party celebrating the end of summer. Sun., Aug. 28, 2-6pm. East Austin Hotel. 1108 E. Sixth. Pool, $25. fb.com/fridafridayatx.

Brew Paul's Drag Show Start your engines with host Eileen Dover. Sat., Aug. 27, 8:30pm. Meanwhile Brewing Co., 3901 Promontory Point.

Gemini

Transy Warhol, Dream Reamer, the Pinky Rings, King Clam Music Fri., Aug. 26, 9pm. Valhalla, 710 Red River. $10. fb.com/valhallatavern.

Cheer Up Charli XCX Brigitte Bandit and Cyber Queen are calling all "Hot Girls" for this Charli XCX tribute party. Sat., Aug. 27, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River.

Pisces

Queering Relationships Learn how to navigate queer relationships while working on a guided watercolor painting. Tue., Aug. 30, 6:30-8pm. Virtual. allgo.org.

Cancer

Community Vinyl Swap Join Queer Vinyl Collective and bring your three best swappin' vinyls. Sun., Aug. 28, 10am-3pm. Try Hard Coffee Roasters, 1115 E. 11th. instagram.com/queervinylco.

Leo

Pantheon The gods of expression deliver a variety show full of seraphic performances from local artists. Fri., Aug. 26, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River.

Scorpio

Die Felicia! Louisianna Purchase gives pure drag terror. Fri., Aug. 26, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $10. fb.com/elysiumaustin.

VaVa Doom: Metalesque A tribute to the dark, evil, mystical, and metal among us. Sun., Aug. 28, 8-10pm. Valhalla, 710 Red River. $15-100. fb.com/valhallatavern.

Aries

House of Veneno All the El Paso hotties take over at this month's Cuchi Cuchi. Sat., Aug. 27, 9pm. Cuatro Gato, 310 Colorado. instagram.com/cuchicuchi_atx.

Revelations Host Nazareth weaves each drag performance together in an elaborate storytelling session. Fourth Saturdays, 7pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth.

Sagittarius

Queer Trivia: Back to School With host Aira Juliet. Tue., Aug. 30, 7:30pm. Wanderlust Wine Co., 702 Shady Ln. instagram.com/thelittlegayshop.

Queer Vegan Hike and Lunch. Sat., Aug. 27, 10:30am-1:30pm. Zilker Park gravel lot, 2228 Stratford.

Taurus

Girl Bluntz Puff puff but don't pass up this night of stoner fun. Thu., Aug. 25, 9pm. Coconut Club, 310-B Colorado. instagram.com/lavenderthug.

Virgo

Queer Yoga An hour of hot yoga led by a queer nonbinary instructor. Sundays, 10:30am. Black Swan Yoga, 1417 W. Anderson. Donation based. blackswanyoga.com.

Capricorn

Front Fest 2022 Future Front brings back their jam-packed fest with a music showcase, a film showcase, and a closeout Perreo Club pool party. Thu.-Sat., Aug 25-27. Multiple locations. $15 per event; $45 weekend pass. thefrontfest.com.