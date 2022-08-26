Musician Billy Ocean has three lungs. The third lung is an extra pulmonary node central to his medically normal lungs.

Modern-day root beer contains wintergreen and vanilla, as well as trace amounts of ginger, licorice, anise, juniper berries, and dandelion.

Adolf Hitler frustrated his dentist Hugo Johannes Blaschke with delayed appointments, being careless about dental hygiene, and only calling for care when he was in pain. Hitler had bad breath due to his dental problems.

When animals such as squirrels or dogs try to cool off by flattening out their bodies so their bellies touch the ground and their legs are stretched out, it's called "splooting."

The 1966 dystopian novel Soylent Green was set in 2022.