We Have an Issue: Your Austin Starter Kit

The University of Texas and many of our other fine institutions of higher learning here in Austin kick off the fall semester next week. So we've taken the occasion to speak directly to incoming freshmen, giving y'all the lay of the land, so to speak: a crash course in local politics; suggestions on cheap eats around campus and where to buy records; and a rundown of Austin's favorite alternative sports, from roller derby and pro bull riding to kayak polo, to name a few of the stories in our Back to School issue.

But we're not super exclusive here at the Chronicle, and you don't have to be a college student to find this stuff useful. In particular, everybody's going to want to check out the Fall Events Guide, where we crammed as many fun events (comedy! music! film! sports!) as we could in three pages. Go online and you'll find an even bigger events calendar, plus more stories about where to go and what to do for an epic autumn … that heatwise is still gonna feel like the dog days of summer. Welcome to Austin! It's really hot here!

Need a little push to get out there and start exploring? Our marketing department put together an Austin 101 Giveaway. Tick off the to-do list ("Take a Dip in Barton Springs," "Get a Library Card"), send in proof of your adventures, and maybe win a South by Southwest Music Wristband for your effort. Find details here.

Black Pumas Benched: The über popular band surprised fans on Monday with the announcement that they were going to "press pause" and cancel their remaining 2022 tour dates.

Last Week to Vote in Best of Austin: Restaurants: Cast your ballot for Best Restaurant, Best Margaritas, Best Coffeehouse, and more online at vote.austinchronicle.com. Voting ends Monday, Aug. 22, at midnight, and winners will be announced in the Sept. 23 issue.

More Back-to-School Stories: Where to find free Wi-Fi and good coffee around campus, resources to help new Austinites stay safe, volunteer opportunities, movie locations around town, and more.

Fantastic Fest Announces Full Lineup: The Drafthouse's annual celebration of all film bizarre, strange, and innovative will open with Paramount Pictures horror Smile.

A Generational Horror: Bodies Bodies Bodies director Halina Reijn explores Gen Z and digital natives, and explains why she's afraid to direct theatre (even though it's her first love).

It's a Jungle Out There: Director Alex Pritz talks with the Chronicle about new National Geographic documentary The Territory, which goes deep into the fight by Indigenous tribes to save the Amazon rainforest.