Qmmunity: Fun & Fancy-Free

Summer, summer: It's still happening, despite how much I crave a reason to wear layers. And according to the traffic jam of PR emails staring me down, Austin Pride is also on its way. This week, however, heralds flights of fun and fancy-free queerness to keep your gay heart beating fast.

Hello Daddy, hello Mom, it's ch-ch-ch-CherryBomb Fest at the Cathedral this Friday, 6:30pm. This evening promises comedy by all the best shes, theys, and gays around ATX, plus art from local women and nonbinary creators, too. Boasting both quality stand-up and improv on the humor menu, CherryBomb's lineup includes sets from Vanessa Gonzalez, Angelina Martin, Lisa Friedrich, Brandi Davis, and Ashley Sharma as well as performances from top-tier improv troupes Garage, Loverboy, Y'all We Asian, Slide in the DMs, Queertowne, Edge Control, and Kingz. All proceeds will benefit Lilith Fund for Reproductive Equity.

Prepare your best scoutcore outfit and sash covered in gay little badges for Thee Gay Agenda and the Contemporary ATX collab event Camp Whimsy on Saturday, 8pm. Around the fire at this summer-camp-themed variety show is a diversely talented group of cabinmates, including Channing Ate'Em, Irielle Wesley, Creekbed Carter Hogan & Abs Kahler, the Era, and Stephanie Vasquez Fonseca. Arrive at this rooftop event when doors open at 7:30 and you'll also get to enjoy drinks, a vendor market, and a set from DJ Double Trouble.

Saturday's also home to the return of ATX Trans Pride, a celebration of Austin's talented and beautiful trans community at Cheer Up Charlies. Being a member of said T-crowd, I'm excited to report that the lineup for this party absolutely bonks (a slang term I made up to describe when something is so cool it "bonks" you on the head). In addition to performances from Trans Pride event collaborators BoyFriend ATX and p1nkstar, expect DJ sets from Lavender Thug, SuperMcNasty, and La Morena; drag performances from Alexander the Great, Amber Nicole Davenport, a post-Camp Whimsy Channing Ate'Em, and Salem Ofax; and headliner Nomi Ruiz of Hercules & Love Affair. This party's better than perfect, babe: It's fuckin' trans as hell.

Q'd Up

High Priestess Backyard Comedy + Tarot A comedy celebration of the full Sturgeon Moon. Thu., Aug. 11, 7pm. RSVP for location. highpriestessatx.com.

Jazz at Pride Bryan Carter brings you "world-class artists from the LGBTQIA+ community in a modern, twerk-your-butt-off-to-jazz setting." Thu., Aug. 11, 7pm. Skybox on 6th, 501 W. Sixth. $35-50. bandstandpresents.com.

MaryJae Pride Party Enjoy infused snacks, drinks, queer bingo, and all sorts of other goodies. Fri., Aug. 12, 4-6pm. MaryJae, 2110-E S. Lamar. maryjaecannabis.com.

CherryBomb Fest See above. Fri., Aug. 12, 6:30pm. The Cathedral, 2403 E. 16th. $35, advance; $45 day of. fb.com/cherrybombfestatx.

Bat City Antiques & Oddities Gay Pride Edition You'd be batty not to attend this gothic queer market. Sat., Aug. 13, 2-7pm. The Glass Coffin, 3009 N. I-35. instagram.com/the.glass.coffin.

Y2K Summer Bash Drag Night Hosts Soo Xtra and Kiki Divine bring the Aughties heat. Plus: glitter mimosas! Sat., Aug. 13, 6:30-8:30pm. Rebel Cheese, 2200 Aldrich #120. instagram.com/rebel.cheese.

Camp Whimsy See above. Sat., Aug. 13, 7:30pm. The Contemporary Austin, 700 Congress. $15-150. fb.com/thee.gay.agenda.

ATX Trans Pride See above. Sat., Aug. 13, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. fb.com/atxtranspride.

Frida Friday ATX Pride Market Celebrate Austin Pride with a queer, BIPOC-centric market. Sun., Aug. 14, noon-4pm. Pinthouse Brewing, 2201 E. Ben White.

Warped Whore Break out the checkerboard Vans and studded Hot Topic belts because Playdate ATX is going emo. Sun., Aug. 14, noon-4pm. The Far Out Lounge & Stage, 8504 S. Congress.

Queertowne: A Night of Just Us The terrific trio of Mase Kerwick, Laura de la Fuente, and Javier Ungo returns to the stage. Sun., Aug. 14, 7pm. Fallout Theater, 616 Lavaca. $12 online; $15, door. instagram.com/queertowne.

Vanguard: A Drag Revolution Host Hermajestie the Hung showcases out-of-this-world drag. Tuesdays, 9pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. fb.com/swandiveaustin.

Pride's Fav Comedian A competition between Austin's funniest queer comics. Tue., Aug. 16, 7pm. The Creek and the Cave, 611 E. Seventh. $5-15. creekandcave.com.

Rainbow Skate Strap on your wheels for an LGBTQ+ skate night. Wed., Aug. 17, 7-10pm. Playland Skate Center, 8822 McCann. austinpride.org.