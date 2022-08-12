Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Aug. 12, 2022

Of every 1,000 words we speak, some linguists have said, an average of five are swears.

In contrast to Arctic and fennec foxes, the gray fox has oval instead of slit-like pupils.

The shortest day on record was June 29, 2022. It was 1.59 milliseconds shorter than the usual 24 hours.

Cantaloupe is a type of muskmelon. Persian and Santa Claus melons are also muskmelons. The term "cantaloupe" refers to various varieties of muskmelon, including the North Amer­ican, Asian, Japanese (Yubari King), Galia, Charentais, and European cantaloupes.

What do Tom Morello and Barack Obama have in common? Both are biracial men with Black fathers from Kenya, both grew up in Illinois, and both graduated from Harvard. One thing that differentiates Morello is that before becoming a rock star, he worked at renaissance fairs as a juggler and a pirate who fences.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
