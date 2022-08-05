We Have an Issue: Best of Austin: Restaurants Finalists Announced

Remember a few weeks back when I was nudging you to vote in the first round of our Best of Austin: Restaurants poll? The fruits of your labor are here! Your many and varied votes have been tallied, and in this issue we present the finalists – 364 total across 72 categories as wide-ranging as Best New Restaurant, Best Milkshakes, Best Late-Night Dining, and Best Bathrooms. Quite a few places nabbed multiple nominations – a hearty hats off to Suerte for its dominant five nominations – but even more exciting is how many establishments earned their first-ever Best of Austin notice. Congrats to everyone nominated.

Now it's time for readers/eaters to get to work. Cast your ballot at vote.austinchronicle.com, where you'll be eligible for an Austin FC tickets giveaway, or use the ballot on p.32 of this week's print issue. Save yourself the cost of postage by voting in person at our pop-up booth at Cheer Up Charlies' Hot Summer Nights showcase tonight, Aug. 4; I'm told there will be Chron swag and prize giveaways there. Voting in this final round runs from Aug. 4 through Aug. 22, with winners announced in the Sept. 23 issue.

If you've been thinking about adopting a dog or cat, there's no better time than right now, as the city's shelter is experiencing an unprecedented overcrowding. In this week's cover story, Lina Fisher details the ongoing shelter crisis and the terrible toll it's taking on animals and staff alike.

ONLINE THIS WEEK

ATX Queer Music Fest: Organizer Genesis Vasquez and performers Thelonious Love and Transy Warhol discuss this first of its kind Pride month celebration of LGBTQ+ music.

Cap'n Day Trips: Gerald McLeod rounds up ways to soak up the last of summer around Texas this August, from cooling off in Marfa to spelunking at Natural Bridge Caverns.

She's on the (Mayoral) Run: Local queer workout guru Erica Nix talks with Qmmunity Editor James Scott about her campaign to make the Austin mayoral race gayer.

R.I.P. Joe W. Bratcher III: The publisher, filmmaker, and co-founder of Malvern Books passed away July 28.

Whither the Choco Taco? Lamenting the discontinuation of the iconic Klondike treat? Food Editor Melanie Haupt recommends Suerte's version.

AFF Honors Announced: Austin Film Festival will celebrate two influential figures in film and television this October: producer Dede Gardner, who won Best Picture Oscars for Moonlight and 12 Years a Slave, and Stephen Merchant, co-creator of the original British version of The Office.

Last Week in Live Music: Photographer David Brendan Hall gathers the best shots from this week's shows, including Angel Olsen, A Giant Dog, Julien Baker, Sharon Van Etten, and Caramelo Haze.