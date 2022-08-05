Austin speaker/author Brené Brown is an avid pickleball player and is part of the ATX Pickleballers owners' group.

Mississippi officially abolished slavery and ratified the 13th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution on February 7, 2013.

Jack Foley, a stuntman, prop handler, and assistant director at Universal Pictures in the late 1920s, is credited with professionalizing the use of sound effects in film, now referred to as Foley artistry. Although Jack Foley worked in cinema for 40 years, his name never appeared in any film's credits.

Adolf Hitler had a personal train that was originally called Führersonderzug "Amerika." "Führersonderzug" means "Führer's special train."

In ancient Greece, eyeglasses were created using a mineral, white beryl (also called "Goshenite"). Glass didn't become common until the 13th century. The modern style of eyeglasses frame, which could be placed over the ears and nose, was invented in 1727 by British optician Edward Scarlett.