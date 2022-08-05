Day Trips: Fredericksburg Pie Co., Fredericksburg

The Fredericksburg Pie Co. makes a darn good pie. The circular heavenly delights are some of the best I've tasted on my lifelong quest to sample the best pies in the world.

I'm partial to fruit pies like blueberry or apple, or pecan pie in all its iterations. Loaded with antioxidants, these pies are almost a health food (overlooking all the sugar).

The inventory of fruit and cream pies was a little thin when I arrived midafternoon at the little bakery in a converted house. The bakeshop closes when they sell out, which is usually between 2 and 4pm.

Tawny and Merle Tully say they make pies as good or better than your mother or grandmother did.

The cherry pie that I bought – they come in whole, half, or slices – was filled with plump berries while the crust was thick and flaky with a dusting of sugar and cinnamon. Mom couldn't have done better.

The meringue pies in the showcase were works of art. The layer of white topping was stout enough to hold up a stack of quarters, yet fluffy.

The friendly young man behind the counter said people in Central Texas don't buy blueberry pies as their first choice. He recommended the peach-blueberry pie. The generous slice of blue-and-orange filling was sensational. I've discovered a new favorite way to get a load of antioxidants.

Fredericksburg Pie Co. is at 108 E. Austin St., one block north of Main Street in Fredericksburg. After nearly 20 years of supplying pies, the Tullys are taking more time off. The shop opens Thursday through Saturday at 10am. To order a whole pie, call 830/990-6992. To check their schedule, go to fbgpie.com.

1,612th in a series. Follow “Day Trips & Beyond,” a travel blog, at austinchronicle.com/daily/travel.