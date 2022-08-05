Columns

Day Trips: Fredericksburg Pie Co., Fredericksburg

Heavenly confections are worth a trip

By Gerald E. McLeod, Fri., Aug. 5, 2022


Photos by Gerald E. McLeod

The Fredericksburg Pie Co. makes a darn good pie. The circular heavenly delights are some of the best I've tasted on my lifelong quest to sample the best pies in the world.

I'm partial to fruit pies like blueberry or apple, or pecan pie in all its iterations. Loaded with antioxidants, these pies are almost a health food (overlooking all the sugar).

The inventory of fruit and cream pies was a little thin when I arrived midafternoon at the little bakery in a converted house. The bakeshop closes when they sell out, which is usually between 2 and 4pm.


Tawny and Merle Tully say they make pies as good or better than your mother or grandmother did.

The cherry pie that I bought – they come in whole, half, or slices – was filled with plump berries while the crust was thick and flaky with a dusting of sugar and cinnamon. Mom couldn't have done better.

The meringue pies in the showcase were works of art. The layer of white topping was stout enough to hold up a stack of quarters, yet fluffy.


The friendly young man behind the counter said people in Central Texas don't buy blueberry pies as their first choice. He recommended the peach-blueberry pie. The generous slice of blue-and-orange filling was sensational. I've discovered a new favorite way to get a load of antioxidants.

Fredericksburg Pie Co. is at 108 E. Austin St., one block north of Main Street in Fredericksburg. After nearly 20 years of supplying pies, the Tullys are taking more time off. The shop opens Thursday through Saturday at 10am. To order a whole pie, call 830/990-6992. To check their schedule, go to fbgpie.com.

1,612th in a series. Follow “Day Trips & Beyond,” a travel blog, at austinchronicle.com/daily/travel.

More Day Trips columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Day Trips
Day Trips: The Sentinel, Marfa
Day Trips: The Sentinel, Marfa
Hip restaurant and bar is home to local newspapers

Gerald E. McLeod, July 29, 2022

Day Trips: Wind Turbines
Day Trips: Wind Turbines
Fun facts about the giant pinwheels along Texas highways

Gerald E. McLeod, July 22, 2022

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Fredericksburg Pie Company, Fredericksburg, Tawny Tully, Merle Tully, dessert

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
ATX Queer Music Fest w/ Ryan Cassata, Caleb De Casper (Lady Gaga tribute ft. members of AZXO, Oh Antonio, Chief Cleopatra), Alaniz, Las Chicas en 512, Mama Duke, p1nkstar, Thelonious Love, Transy Warhol, Maddie & the Deadnames, Various Artists
Lustre Pearl South
Scott Aukerman's Comedy Bang Bang at Paramount Theatre
Be Brave: Ukrainian Art Show at ArtUs Co
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

Behind the scenes at The Austin Chronicle
Copyright © 1981-2022 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  