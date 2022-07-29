Qmmunity: Kings, Queens, and Other Things

Fuck royalty, but also like fuck royalty, you know? Oilcan Harry's happy hour drag show Kingdom makes a compelling case for the latter. Always at 9pm on Fridays, this show features three drag artists who put the fab in AFAB. Host Alexander the Great with regular castmates Brigitte Bandit (who just chatted about her b-day in this very column) and Channing Ate'Em put on a crown-worthy show alongside special guests. Alexander fills me in over email about the meaning behind the show's title: a satirical marketing ploy playing off of the fact most trans folks couldn't be further from aristocratic, "and yet, here we are, beings the Kings, Queens, and Royals of our own show, every Friday night, at Austin's Oldest Gay Bar." He explains that the goal is always to highlight trans, queer, and other underrepresented performers in a non-tokenizing environment, which helps to normalize those artists' onstage presence and success. Channing Ate'Em, aka Kingsley Grey, is one of those talented performers: a live vocalist who sings as he struts across Oilcan's stage. "Being a part of the Kingdom cast has been such an amazing experience and opportunity for growth as an entertainer," says Grey. He adds that Alexander's work as show producer keeps the cast's needs at the forefront, going above and beyond to make sure the show sets the weekend off right. "He gives us so much creative liberty," Grey says, "that I truly feel like I am sharing a part of myself with the audience every time I'm on the Kingdom stage."

The physical is becoming political: Erica Nix, known to most for her queer workouts and recent big-screen feature Erica's First Holy Sh!t, is running for mayor. She dropped her first campaign video on Monday, July 25, with many familiar faces among those holding "Pick Nix" signs, including this week's cover star Mama Duke. When asked for a quote on what inspired her mayoral ambitions, Nix points to building issues of unaffordability. "For the last ten years, we've watched Austin shove artists out and shut down creative spaces and local businesses," she says. "I want our city to prioritize affordable housing and protect marginalized people as well as the creative class and local businesses." When it comes down to it, Nix says there's not much she wouldn't do for the city of Austin, "which is why I'd like to work for it." Keep an eye on Qmmunity for more on this local Austin icon's campaign coming soon ...

Q'd Up

The Last Splash A poolside mini market plus Hye Rum cocktails and snacks. Fri., July 29, 3-7pm. RSVP for location. $10 suggested donation. instagram.com/mutiny_market.

Renaissance: A Family Affair Whatsinthemirror? and Kind Clinic team up to present a listening party for Beyoncé's newest studio album. DJ Hella Yella spins. Fri., July 29, 6pm. Hen House, 117 W. Fourth. instagram.com/whatsinthemirror.

A Giant Dog w/ Caleb De Casper & Die Spitz Fri., July 29, 8pm. Mohawk, 912 Red River. $15. mohawkaustin.com.

Brandi Davis This local queer comic headlines Fallout for one night only, with Chris Hills, Elizabeth Spears, and Andrew Wagner. Fri., July 29, 8pm. Fallout Theater, 616 Lavaca. $15. falloutcomedy.com.

Kingdom Special guests KenDoll Golightly and MK Tangelo. Fridays, 9-10:30pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth.

Yuck! The Queer Music Showcase A showcase so sick you'll say, "Yuuuck!" but, like, in a good way, from DJs Scam Likely and Cyber Queen Y2K. Fri., July 29, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River.

Suds N Sluts Get yer car soaked and sudsy while raising funds for local sex workers, plus performances, raffle prizes, and a screening of Zola. Sat., July 30, 6-11pm. Museum of Human Achievement, Springdale & Lyons. instagram.com/sweet_atx.

Cuchi Cuchi A night of Latinx drag and music. Sat., July 30, 9pm. Cuatro Gato, 310 Colorado. instagram.com/cuchicuchi_atx.

Queer Yoga An hour of hot yoga led by a queer nonbinary instructor. Sundays, 10:30am. Black Swan Yoga, 1417 W. Anderson. Donation based. blackswanyoga.com.

Drag Mania: 4th Street Smackdown Do you smell what Fourth Street's got cookin'? Sun., July 31, 9pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth.

Come as You Are A queer variety show with a li'l bit of everything. Tuesdays, 9pm. Neon Grotto, 318 Colorado. instagram.com/neon.grotto.

Itz Charli Baby Y'all better "Vroom Vroom" on over to TuezGayz. Tue., Aug. 2, 10pm. Barbarella, 611 Red River. $5. instagram.com/barbarella_atx.