The flash drive on the James Webb Space Telescope is a 68 gigabyte solid-state drive. It's just big enough to handle a day's worth of images broadcast to Earth.

It's hypothesized that peregrine falcons' faces are striped to reduce solar glare, thus enabling them to dive so quickly.

Alexandra Pettifer, also known as "Tiggy," is the former nanny for Princes William and Harry. BBC recently apologized and agreed to pay damages to her because of a false report it aired in 1995 claiming she had an affair with Prince Charles that resulted in an abortion.

The height of a chef's hat, known as a toque, shows rank and training to other restaurant staff. The hat originated with Marie-Antoine Carême (1784-1833).

Regarding Wall Street, "animal spirits" is a term to describe how people make financial decisions in times of economic uncertainty. Bulls expect prices to climb, while bears expect them to decline. Hawks like rising interest rates, while doves prefer the opposite. The coronavirus was a "black swan event."