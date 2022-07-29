Columns

Day Trips: The Sentinel, Marfa

Hip restaurant and bar is home to local newspapers

By Gerald E. McLeod, Fri., July 29, 2022


Photos by Gerald E. McLeod

The Sentinel, at first glance, looks like any other ultrahip coffee shop, bar, restaurant, and art gallery in Marfa. The bright-white stucco walls with the terra cotta trim along the roof have a modern look with an Old Mexico accent.

This is no ordinary hipster coffee shop. The purchase of a latte, coffeetable book, or art piece helps support the local weekly newspapers – The Big Bend Sentinel and Presidio International.


On a typical afternoon, baristas busily create coffee drinks, pleasing aromas drift from the kitchen, and shoppers browse the shelves of books and art objects while a group of millennials discuss some topic. The food is excellent, the beer is cold, and the art is unique. Out back, the picnic tables on the dog-friendly patio are shaded and cooled by the desert breeze.

Whether you're just passing through or a resident, The Big Bend Sentinel has news you can use. Like a recent story about the county declaring an invasion from across the border, or an announcement from the national park of the discovery of oak trees once thought to be extinct.


Did you know that Big Bend National Park smashed visitation records during the pandemic? It was on the front page of The Big Bend Sentinel. Pick up a copy for only $1 the next time you're in the Marfa area. Or better yet, stop by for a plate of carne asada, a cocktail, and a T-shirt to support local journalism.

The Sentinel is at 209 W. El Paso St. in Marfa. The kitchen and bar are open Sunday through Thursday, 7:30am-3pm, and Friday and Saturday, 7:30am-6pm. Stop by for some really good food for a good cause.

1,611th in a series. Follow “Day Trips & Beyond,” a travel blog, at austinchronicle.com/daily/travel.

More Day Trips columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Day Trips
Day Trips: Wind Turbines
Day Trips: Wind Turbines
Fun facts about the giant pinwheels along Texas highways

Gerald E. McLeod, July 22, 2022

Day Trips: Kerrville-Schriener Park, Kerrville
Day Trips: Kerrville-Schriener Park, Kerrville
Former state park offers scenic camping and nature exploration on the Guadalupe

Gerald E. McLeod, July 15, 2022

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

The Sentinel, Marfa, The Big Bend Sentinel, Presidio International, Big Bend National Park

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Austin Sol
Westlake High School
Night Cap, Angel White
at Parish
#IMOMSOHARD: The Getaway Tour at Paramount Theatre
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

Behind the scenes at The Austin Chronicle
Copyright © 1981-2022 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  