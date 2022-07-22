Columns

Qmmunity: Paint Your Own Reality

Austin’s queer community celebrates Frida Kahlo’s legacy with Frida Friday ATX’s Viva La Vida Fest

By James Scott, Fri., July 22, 2022


Courtesy of Frida Friday ATX

Bisexual, Latinx, disabled, and an artist: Frida Kahlo committed her truth to canvas every time she painted. She's often quoted saying, "I paint my own reality," which meant portraying her deep struggles with bodily autonomy and love exactly how she experienced them, surreal imagery part and parcel.

Such commitment to real truth in art is needed more than ever these days, with the physical and federal threats looming especially large for queer and trans Texans of color. Accordingly, Frida Friday ATX's Viva La Vida Fest will take this Saturday to celebrate Kahlo and her enduring influence as a queer feminist artist. "Viva La Vida Festival is not only an amazing arts and culture festival celebrating Frida's legacy," says FFATX and Las Ofrendas founder tk tunchez, "but at the same time a moment to discuss & reflect on the impact of recent court rulings that will impact the BIPOC and Queer community in various ways."

In the current political climate, tunchez points out, reproductive rights are limited in ways even Kahlo might not have dealt with. Alongside fun aspects like gallery walls, live performances, interactive workshops, and a signature FFATX vendor market, Viva La Vida will also raise funds for reproductive and LGBTQIA orgs in order to support their vital work. "I am overwhelmed by the support I am receiving from the community," tunchez says, "not only by the various people buying tickets, but by the partners supporting this our inaugural year of Viva la Vida Fest." Among those partners is The Austin Chronicle, so be sure to look for your trusty Qmmunity editor at the Chron's festival table.

Kahlo's continued relevance strikes deeply for all of those struggling to remain strong in the face of oppression. "Over 60 years after her death," tunchez says, "we are still being influenced and inspired by not only her creativity but strength and undeniable sense of self."

Q'd Up

Die Felicia! Host Louisianna Purchase gives you horror in this heat wave with special guest Celia Light. Fri., July 22, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $10. fb.com/elysiumaustin.

Viva La Vida Fest See above. Sat., July 23, 5pm-1am. Lustre Pearl South, 10400 Menchaca Rd. $20-40, GA; kids 6-17, $5; 5 and under, free. fb.com/fridafridayatx.

Glam Chowder Presents Spellbound Hosted by Lana Dahmer and Marley Bell, this drag show will be a magical time. Sat., July 23, 9pm. Scissor Sisters Hair Show, 6535 N. Lamar. $15-50. instagram.com/scissorsistershairshow.

Splash Dance! With Erica Nix Shake it up with Erica Nix's poolside aerobics. Sundays, 10-11am. Austin Motel, 1220 S. Congress. RSVP, $20. austinmotel.com.

Vixens of Volstead Brunch like a true queen with the Vixens. Sundays, 1pm. Hotel Vegas, 1502 E. Sixth. instagram.com/vixensofvolstead.

No Bottoms Sunday A post-brunch drag show. Sundays, 6pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $20 for bottomless mimosas. instagram.com/cheerupcharlies.

Let's Go Birding Together Go on a queer-led/friendly walk with knowledgable birders. Sun., July 24, 8-10am. Commons Ford Ranch Metropolitan Park, 614 N. Commons Ford Rd. Free but RSVP. travisaudubon.org.

Pink Narcissus The underground queer classic screens with José Rodriguez-Soltero's short "Jerovi. Plus: a discussion with AFS programmer Elizabeth Purchell. Tue., July 26, 7pm. AFS Cinema, 6406 N. I-35 #3100. austinfilm.org

Queer Trivia: Too Gay to Function Test your IQ (intelligent queerness) with host Aira Juliet. Tue., July 26, 7:30pm. Wanderlust Wine Co., 702 Shady. instagram.com/thelittlegayshop.

Queeraoke Belt out your favorite jams on TuezGayz. Tuesdays, 10pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $5. fb.com/swandiveaustin.

Good Pollution Queer comic Clara Blackstone brings you weird comedy for trash people. Wed., July 27, 8pm. Fallout Theater, 616 Lavaca. $8. fb.com/falloutcomedyatx.

Divina: Noche Drag Latinx Hostess Tatiana Cholula and special guests serve an evening of Latinx queerness. Every other Wednesday, 9-11pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/divinaaustintx.

Jigglewatts Burlesque Revue: Tease! A show dedicated to the lavish, luxurious, and ludicrous films of Baz Luhrmann. Thu., July 28, 7pm. The Ballroom, 2906 Fruth. instagram.com/jigglewatts.

Girl Bluntz Puff, puff, pass! Y2K and Lavender Thug are back again with drag, doobies, and B2B DJ sets all night long. Thu., July 28, 9pm. Coconut Club, 310-B Colorado. instagram.com/lavenderthug.

Trans, Enby, Intersex & Queer Swim Meet at the south side of Barton's deep end where the Pride flag and rainbow string lights are. Second and fourth Thursdays, 8-10pm. Barton Springs Pool, 2131 William Barton Dr. $5. instagram.com/queerswimatx.

Want more queer? Visit austinchronicle.com/qmmunity
