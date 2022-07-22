Free Will Astrology

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Naeem Callaway founded Get Out The Box, an organization that mentors at-risk youth in low-income and rural communities. Here's one of his central teachings: "Sometimes the smallest step in the right direction ends up being the biggest step of your life. Tiptoe if you must, but take the step." Even if you don't fit the profile of the people Callaway serves, his advice is perfect for you right now. For the time being, I urge you to shelve any plans you might have for grandiose actions. Focus on just one of the many possible tasks you could pursue and carry it out with determined focus.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): A Leo astrologer I've known for years told me, "Here's a secret about us Lions. No matter what happens, despite any pitfalls and pratfalls, my ego will stay intact. It ain't gonna crack. You can hurl five lightning bolts' worth of insults at my skull, and I will walk away without even a hint of a concussion. I believe in myself and worship myself, but even more importantly: I trust my own self-coherence like I trust the sun to shine." Wow! That's quite a testimony. I'm not sure I fully buy it, though. I have known a few Leos whose confidence wavered in the wake of a minor misstep. But here's the point of my horoscope: I encourage you to allow a slight ego deflation in the coming days. If you do, I believe it will generate a major blossoming of your ego by August. And that would be a very good thing.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Virgo poet Claude de Burine described how one night when she was three years old, she sneaked out of the house with her parents' champagne bucket so she could fill it up with moonlight. I think activities like this will be a worthy pursuit for you in the coming days. You're entering a favorable phase to go in quest of lyrical, fanciful experiences. I hope you will make yourself available for marvels and curiosities and fun surprises.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): There is a distinction between being nice and being kind. Being nice is often motivated by mechanical politeness, by a habit-bound drive to appear pleasant. It may be rooted more in a desire to be liked than in an authentic urge to bestow blessings. On the other hand, being kind is a sincere expression of care and concern for another. It fosters genuine intimacy. I bring these thoughts to your attention because I think that one of Libra's life-long tasks is to master the art of being kind rather than merely nice. And right now is an especially favorable phase for you to refine your practice.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You sometimes feel you have to tone down your smoldering intensity, avert your dark-star gazes, conceal your sultry charisma, dumb down your persuasive speech, pretend you don't have so much stamina, disguise your awareness of supernatural connections, act less like a saint and martyr in your zealous devotions, and refrain from revealing your skill at reading between the lines. But none of that avoidance stuff usually works very well. The Real You leaks out into view. In the coming weeks, I hope you won't engage in any of the hiding behavior I described. It's a favorable time to freely pour forth your Scorpionic blessings.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): There could be interesting and important events happening while you sleep in the coming nights. If a butterfly lands on you in a dream, it may mean you're prepping for a spiritual transformation in waking life. It could be a sign you're receptive to a breakthrough insight you weren't previously open to. If you dream of a baby animal, it might signify you're ready to welcome a rebirth of a part of you that has been dormant or sluggish or unavailable. Dreams in which you're flying suggest you may soon escape a sense of heaviness or inertia.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): How to be the best Capricorn you can be in the coming weeks and months: 1. Develop a disciplined, well-planned strategy to achieve more freedom. 2. Keep clambering upwards even if you have no competitors and there's no one else at the top. 3. Loosen your firm grasp and steely resolve just enough so you can allow the world to enjoy you. 4. Don't let the people you love ever think you take them for granted. 5. Be younger today than you were yesterday.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): In the next seven to eight weeks, I'd love for you to embody an attitude about intimacy articulated by author Hélène Cixous. Here's her aspiration: "I want to love a person freely, including all her secrets. I want to love in this person someone she doesn't know. I want to love without judgment, without fault. Without false, without true. I want to meet her between the words, beneath language." And yes, dear Aquarius, I know this is a monumental undertaking. If it appeals to you at all, just do the best you can to incorporate it. Perfection isn't required.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): I periodically consult a doctor of Chinese medicine who tells me that one of the best things I can do for my health is to walk barefoot – EVERYWHERE! On the sidewalk, through buildings, and especially in the woods and natural areas. He says that being in direct contact with our beloved earth can provide me with energetic nourishment not possible any other way. I have resisted the doc's advice so far. It would take the soles of my feet a while to get accustomed to the wear and tear of barefoot walking. I bring this up, Pisces, because the coming weeks will be an excellent time for you to try what I haven't yet. In fact, anything you do to deepen your connection with the earth will be extra healing. I invite you to lie in the sand, hug trees, converse with birds, shout prayers to mountains, and bathe in rivers or lakes.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You are entering the Season of Love's Renewal. To celebrate, I offer you a poem by eighth-century Tamil poet Andal. Whatever gender you may be, I invite you to visualize yourself as the "Snakewaist woman" she addresses. Here's Andal, bringing a fiery splash of exclamation points: "Arouse, Snakewaist woman! Strut your enchantment! Swoop your mirth and leap your spiral reverence! As wild peacocks shimmer and ramble and entice the lightning-nerved air! Summon thunderheads of your love! Command the sentient wind! Resurrect the flavor of eternal birth!"

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Tips to get the most out of the next three weeks: 1. Work harder, last longer, and finish with more grace than everyone else. 2. Be in love with beauty. Crave it, surround yourself with it, and create it. Be especially enamored of beautiful things that are also useful. 3. Taste the mist, smell the clouds, kiss the music, praise the earth, and listen to the moon in the daytime sky. 4. Never stop building! Keep building and building and building: your joy, your security, your love, your beauty, your stamina, your sense of wonder.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Gemini astrologer Astrolocherry says that while Geminis "can appear naive and air-headed to onlookers, their minds usually operate at light speed. They naturally absorb every surrounding particle of intellectual stimuli. They constantly observe their interactions for opportunities to grow their knowledge." I believe these qualities will function at peak intensity during the next four weeks, Gemini – maybe even beyond peak intensity. Please try to enjoy the hell out of this phase without becoming manic or overwrought. If all goes well, you could learn more in the next four weeks than most people learn in four months.

