We Have an Issue: Ice Ice Baby

Beat the record-breaking heat with our cover story about Casey’s New Orleans Snowballs

By Kimberley Jones, Fri., July 15, 2022


Cover photo by Jana Birchum

Look, we'll keep this simple: It's stupid hot out, so we put sno- cones on the cover.

Actually, scratch that, they're snowballs, which boast a fluffier shaved ice. That's how they do 'em in Louisiana, which is where you can trace the origins of 51st Street stand Casey's New Orleans Snowballs back to. You can read all about those origins in Wayne Alan Brenner's cover story here.

Staff photographer Jana Birchum, who also shot last week's electric images of Gabriela Bucio, took this week's cover, and a few Chronicle staffers lent a literal hand for the shot. We figured it'd be fun to reveal the faces behind the hands here. Thanks for pitching in, y'all.


Standing: (l-r) Production / Art Director Zeke Barbaro, Advertising Account Executive Chelsea Taylor; kneeling: (l-r) Proofreader Jasmine Lane, Proofreader / Qmmunity Editor James Scott, Music Editor Kevin Curtin (Photo by Jana Birchum)

Online This Week

Lights on for Laughs Again: After 22 dark months, Cap City Comedy Club opened July 12 at its new home at the Domain with a show by Mary Lynn Rajskub.


Cap City Comedy Club (Photo by John Anderson)

Austin Music Census: A new census gathers data on what lives and careers in Austin music look like.

Uh Wait What: Gov. Abbott responds to news that Operation Lone Star is under federal investigation for civil rights violations by sinking $30 million more of taxpayer dollars into the controversial border program.

Too Hot to Handle: The hellishly hot summer temps have forced cancellations and closures, including a weekend performance by Austin Symphony Orchestra – the third time this year ASO has had to cancel an outdoor concert due to extreme heat.

The Indoor Queer Club: The Qmmunity team recommends queer-centric media to read and watch from the comfort of your own air-conditioned home.

15 for TBF: Texas Book Festival announced the first 15 authors for its November lineup, including actor/debut novelist Omar Epps (Nubia: The Awakening) and bestselling author Sandra Brown (Overkill).

