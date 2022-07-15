Qmmunity: Cruel, Cruel Midsummer

Now is the midsummer of our discontent – the dead center of a heat wave, a resurgence of conservative crappery, and a general sense of malaise. Is there a winter to this bummer summer? Only if we come together to support and organize around each other in ways that further our goals. While we collectively work toward a better tomorrow, let's enjoy some of the special treats we've missed the last two years over.

On Friday, local drag artist and "Dolly of ATX" Brigitte Bandit celebrates 30 years on this blue marble with her 30, Flirty, and Thriving Birthday Party at Cheer Up Charlies. This slumber party performance extravaganza features drag from Berlin Fatale, Chanel Andrews, Gothess Jasmine, Summer Clearance, Tulla Moore, Yvonna F. Mei, and KD Kinetic. Each queen's drag will focus on a different chick flick classic, like Clueless, The House Bunny, Mean Girls, etc. Brigitte herself will take on 13 Going on 30. "Movies have always provided an escape for me," she says, "and with how chaotic the world has been I wanted to do something that's just super feel good and fun and I think 13 year old Brigitte would be excited to see [how] she's ringing in 30." Additional sleepover excitements include music from Cancerian queer hip-hop artist BabiBoi, Y2K spinning Aughties jams, and a cash-prize-promised pajama lewk contest, photographed by none other than Scam Likely, aka Manuel Frayre.

Saturday night is all about new variants of pandemic dating, as Fallout Theater's queer sketch show Panny Droppers gives this new mutation of romantic tomfoolery its last lampooning. "Part of the reason why I wanted to create a show around dating during the pandemic," explains show director Tess Hermes, "is to provide a space to process all the changes and feelings that took place over the last three years." With this weekend's performance being its last, Hermes reflects that a personal highlight of the show's run has been working with its LGBTQ performers. "While I don't want to give anything away," she says, "watching a group of diverse queers be fantastically silly on stage always makes my heart soar. The cast has gotten very close and the chemistry is beautiful to watch."

Q'd Up

QVC Community Vinyl Swap Join Queer Vinyl Collective and swap up to three well-kept records. DJs Dana Brown and Erin Willis spin. Fri., July 15, 10am-3pm. Try Hard Coffee Roasters, 1115 E. 11th. instagram.com/queervinylco.

Midsommer Scream Cry Fest Local workout guru Erica Nix throws a get-together to get those big cries out. Fri., July 15, 7pm. Pink Flamingo Plant Co., 7221 McNeil Dr. $7. bookericanix.as.me/screamcryfest.

Brigitte Bandit's 30, Flirty, and Thriving Birthday Party See above. Fri., July 15, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $5. instagram.com/brigittebandit.

Panny Droppers See above. Sat., July 16, 7pm. Fallout Theater, 616 Lavaca. $15-20. fb.com/falloutcomedyatx.

Big Gay Cabaret ATX Bringin' the brunch heat to Halcyon. Saturdays, 3pm. Halcyon, 218 W. Fourth. instagram.com/biggaycabaretatx.

No Bottoms A post-brunch drag show with $20 bottomless mimosas. Sundays, 6pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/cheerupcharlies.

Sad Girls Only Louisianna Purchase and Ruby Knight bring ennui to the drag party. Third Mondays, 10pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $10. instagram.com/swandiveaustin.

Stacked A comedy showcase hosted by Ashley Sharma, this week features queer comic Clara Blackstone. Tue., July 19, 8pm. The Electric Church, 5018 E. Cesar Chavez. $12-25. coldtownetheater.com.

Wigged Out Wednesday An aGLIFF edition of Nadine Hughes' weekly drag showcase, featuring songs from queer film soundtracks. Wed., July 20, 10pm. Rain on 4th, 217 W. Fourth. rainon4th.com.

Start Your Engines

Hello, hello, hello! Spend your Friday night having a kiki at these watch parties for season 7 of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars:

Oilcan's Hosts Justice and Casady Milan. 7pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Wanderlust Wine Co. Hosts Cheeki Khant and Scarlett Kiss. 6:30pm. Wanderlust Wine Co., 702 Shady. Free. wanderlustwine.com.

Neon Grotto Hosts Michelle Mykels, Leia Sakura Dior, and Arinna Dior Heys. 7pm. Neon Grotto, 318 Colorado.