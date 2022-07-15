Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Washington state is home to a unique fox, the Cascade fox, that is separated by almost half a million years of evolution from foxes in the Seattle area.

Archaeologists at the University of Glasgow believe the bones of soldiers who died at the Battle of Waterloo were eventually sold as fertilizer.

An average human on Earth is exposed to about 0.33 millisieverts of cosmic radiation per year. On Mars, that annual exposure could be over 250 millisieverts. A millisievert is 1/1,000 of a sievert, which is the unit for the dose of radiation that affects the human body.

When Robert G. Heft was 17 and a high school junior, he made a 50-star flag for a class project. His design was eventually accepted as the official U.S. flag.

Through August 2022, people in the upper U.S., Canada, and England may observe clouds at night that glow in the dark. Known as noctilucent clouds, they form when water vapor congregates around meteor dust that's floating in the mesosphere and freezes, forming ice crystals.