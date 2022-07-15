Columns

Day Trips: Kerrville-Schriener Park, Kerrville

Former state park offers scenic camping and nature exploration on the Guadalupe

By Gerald E. McLeod, Fri., July 15, 2022


Photos by Gerald E. McLeod

Kerrville-Schreiner Park encompasses a scenic stretch of the Guadalupe River on the edge of Kerrville. A former state park, the city park offers year-round recreational opportunities, but in the summer it really shines.

The small lake on the river is relatively shallow and the water is cold. Colorful floats are the implements of choice for a respite from the heat. There isn't a beach in the park, unless you count the boat ramp where rented kayaks are launched. Most of the shore is lined with a retaining wall, which offers easy access to the water.


With more than 235 campsites, mini-cabins, and RV slots, many visitors come to K-S Park to spend the night under the stars. There is even a three-bedroom ranch house for rent with all the modern conveniences and nature right outside the door.

The Bandera Highway (SH 173) slices the river side portion of the park from the hill side, the larger section.

Pecan Loop, a campground in a pecan grove on the river side, is a personal favorite. Eight of the 23 mini-cabins are on the riverbank. These small shelters have the advantage of heat and air conditioning, but you'll need to bring your bedding for the bunk beds.


Camping in the hill side section has the advantage of easy access to the nearly 11 miles of hike and bike trails that range from easy to steep and difficult. A 6-mile paved trail runs along the river from the park to the center of town.

Kerrville-Schreiner Park is at 2385 Bandera Hwy. in Kerrville. The area was developed as a state park by the Civilian Conservation Corps in 1937 and was transferred to the city in 2004.

