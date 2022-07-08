Columns

We Have an Issue: Sounds Like Success

In this week’s issue, Christina Garcia profiles DJ and restaurateur Gabriela Bucio

By Kimberley Jones, Fri., July 8, 2022


Gabriela Bucio at Mala Vida (Photo by Jana Birchum)

I definitely raised an eyebrow when Music Editor Kevin Curtin first mentioned a new profile of Gabriela Bucio. After all, articles about the club owner and restaurateur (Gabrielas, Taquero Mucho, Mala Vida) are ubiquitous; we ran our own piece in the Food section back in April of 2021, when she was launching Gabrielas South Austin. The hot pink aesthetic, the social media savvy, the insanely rapid expansion of the family-run Gabriela's Group: Hasn't the story been told before?

Well, not quite this way. I think contributor Christina Garcia has landed on a unique angle here, exploring how Bucio, a DJ, is centering música Latina and building a community for Latinx millennials online and in her properties. Christina's piece provides a fascinating front-seat look at this rising star. Check it out.

Online This Week


Austin FC celebrates a win over the Rapids (Courtesy of Austin FC)

Good Week for Austin FC: The Verde scored an Independence Day win in a major comeback over the Colorado Rapids, then announced Wednesday the team had acquired Ecuadorian winger Washington Corozo.

Forever Young: Listings Editor Kat McNevins rounds up fun ways for grownups to act like kids this July, from adult skate nights and Lego builds to poolside movie nights and this weekend's Greater Austin Comic Con.

Old Austin Meets New: Willie's picnic brought the fireworks, and Beto O'Rourke, to Q2 Stadium on July 4.

From Comic to Screen: At last weekend's annual RTX expo, Rooster Teeth announced a new collab with DC Comics, RWBY Justice League, an animated film set for 2023.

Day Trips & Beyond: Shakespeare at Winedale and free sandcastle construction tutorials in Galveston fill out travel columnist Gerald E. McLeod's recommendations for what to do around the state this month.


Down With the King

Farm Life: Richard Whittaker speaks with director Diego Ongaro about working with Freddie Gibbs on Down With the King, an observational drama about a rapper who turns to farming.

