Qmmunity: Hounds of Queer Love

Hello my hounds of love. Make any deals with God lately? Ever since Kate Bush came back into the mainstream due to some niche streamer show called Bizarre Bits (I think???), we've been revisiting the song "Running up That Hill (A Deal With God)." Bush's explanation of the tune's meaning smacks of gender: men and women only gaining true understanding of each other through a pact with the big guy upstairs to swap places. But as someone who wheedled God into switching my previous gender with a more fitting one, I understand where Bush is coming from. Transitioning gave me a better appreciation of all aspects of masculinity and femininity.

A queer reading of a Kate Bush song? How original. If you're really in the mood for good LGBTQ+KB entertainment, your best bet will be the wild and wonderful minds behind drag showcase Poo Poo Platter, whose Friday show at Elysium will be bursting with Bush. "With Kate Bush's comeback this is the best time for Poo Poo Platter to hail her with a drag tribute," says show director and previous Camp Wannakiki finalist Bulimianne Rhapsody. "Our cast is mostly an older generation who grew up with Kate as a queer icon. This is the chance to share her influence on us with people newly discovering Kate Bush." Those familiar with the iconic artist and those freshly made fans will enjoy the fabulous drag of the cast, including Summer Clearance, Kitty Buick, Arcie Cola, Cupcake, Basüra; special guests Banshee Rose, Malibu Imported, MK Ultra; and Best of Austin winner Louisianna Purchase. "This showcase has changed the landscape of Austin drag," Bulimianne says of the 10-year long running show. "I'm so proud of this showcase, the cast, and that we still have a place here in the scene."

On Wednesday, it's time to visit a different divine figure: the High Priestess ATX backyard comedy show. This celestial celebration rises with every full moon, and according to co-producer Anita Nichole, the best part is the community created around the event. "I love the people who come out to support the show," they say, "and I'm proud of the unique space we create each month." Put on by Nichole and host/co-producer Angelina Martin, this month's show will be at the Sasona Cooperative with a vendor market, free photo booth, tarot cards, and complimentary beverages. Performances include headliner Roxy Castillo, comedians Chris Hills and Ralphie Hardesty, musical comedy duo act Mama Said, and queer bluegrass tunes by Creekbed Carter Hogan.

Q'd Up

Austin Vogue Nights House of Lepore's monthly Vogue Night. First Thursdays, 10pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $5. instagram.com/houseoflepore.

UnBEARable! ATX's longest-running camp-comedy drag institution. First Thursdays, 10pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. theironbear.com.

Mean Jolene, Pelvis Wrestley, Raccoon Brothers Fri., July 8, 9pm. Chess Club, 617 Red River. instagram.com/chessclubaustin.

Poo Poo Platter: Kate Bush See above. Fri., July 8, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $10. fb.com/elysiumaustin.

Boner Bizarre: A Midsommar Night's Dream An erotic extravaganza of epic proportions. Sat., July 9, 8pm-12mid. Come & Take It Live, 2015 E. Riverside. $15. midsommarnightsdream.bpt.me.

Reality Gays Live! Jake Anthony and Matt Marr bring their reality dating show recap irl. Sat., July 9, 7pm. Emo's, 2015 E. Riverside. fb.com/emosaustin.

Vixens After Dark The Vixxxens go deluxe after dark. Sat., July 9, 8pm. Volstead Lounge, 1500 E. Sixth. instagram.com/vixensofvolstead.

Speed Racer The best live-action anime adaptation from trans icons the Wachowskis, screening in celebration of Hyperreal Film Club's sixth b-day. Mon., July 11. Hotel Vegas, 1502 E. Sixth. texashotelvegas.com.

Redbud, Haunted Summer, Flora & Fawna Tue., July 12, 9pm. Hotel Vegas, 1502 E. Sixth. texashotelvegas.com.

The Boyz of Anarchy An edgy-themed audition show, where potential Boyz will try out for your heart. Tue., July 12, 9:30pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $5, 21+; $10, 18-20. fb.com/boyzofaustin.

Vanguard: A Drag Revolution Enter a revolutionary drag dimension. Tuesdays, 9pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. fb.com/swandiveaustin.

High Priestess Backyard Comedy + Tarot See above. Wed., July 13, 7pm. The Sasona Cooperative, 2604 Paramount Ave. Presale $20; door $25. highpriestessatx.com.