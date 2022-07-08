Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., July 8, 2022

With a worldwide fertilizer shortage, farmers are turning to "pee-cycling," using urine in place of commercial fertilizers.

According to formal dining etiquette, the menu should always be touching the table in one place and never lifted off the table.

The name "Jolly Roger" for a pirate's flag was used by Welsh pirate Bartholomew Roberts and the English pirate Francis Spriggs, but the two pirate captains used different flags, and neither Roberts' flag nor Spriggs' flag looked like the now-familiar skull and crossbones.

New York City has about 8,000 miles of streets; 36% of Manhattan is dedicated to streets.

The 1983 film Twilight Zone was supposedly directed by Alan Smithee, but that is a pseudonym. The film's episodes were directed by several people, many not wanting to put their names in the credits.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
