We Have an Issue: Struggling to Find the Words

I've written about abortion rights – and the horrifying dismantling of those rights – in this space before. Emotionally, I got nothing left right now. This devastation is too big. I'll let our reporting speak for itself. You can find that package from News Editor Mike Clark-Madison, Assistant News Editor Maggie Q. Thompson, and staff writer Austin Sanders right here.

Only this: We're not about bothsidesism. This newspaper has always operated from the assumption that all humans deserve the right to bodily autonomy, and that assumption – that moral principle – will continue to guide our coverage of this issue.

Here's a spot of good news: The Austin Chronicle is a three-time finalist in this year's AAN Awards, doled out by the Association of Alternative Newsmedia. Singled out for excellence are "Faster Than Sound" columnist and Chron staff writer Rachel Rascoe, nominated in the Music Writing category; Art Director Zeke Barbaro and myself, nominated in the Special Section category for our work on last year's Best of Austin issue; and the 2020/21 Austin Music Awards creative team of Kevin Curtin, Raoul Hernandez, Zeke Barbaro, Jared Sosa, Tamar Price, David Brendan Hall, Mike Bartnett, James Renovitch, and Elizabeth Westwood, nominated in the Innovation/Format Buster category. Winners will be announced at the AAN Conference held this July in Chicago.

Speaking of Best of Austin: I explained a few months ago how we were busting food and drink categories out of our main Best of Austin awards and giving them a whole awards run of their own. That time is now. You can now vote for Best Barbecue, Best Patio, Best Kids Menu, Best Margarita, Best Brewery, and about 65 more categories reflecting the best food and drink experiences in the city. Voting in this round runs through July 18. Voting for finalists takes place Aug. 4-22. Winners will be announced in a special issue debuting Sept. 23. Support your favorite restaurants, food trailers, and more by casting a ballot for them now at vote.austinchronicle.com or by using the ballot located on p.44 of this week's print edition. Need a little push? Voting automatically makes you eligible for a prize package giveaway.

Online This Week

Our Man on the Ground: Over three days' time, Raoul Hernandez skips between Steve Earle's sold-out show at Gruene Hall and Kraftwerk's 3D spectacle at ACL Live.

SXSW Heads Down Under: South by Southwest announced Wednesday evening the creation of SXSW Sydney, a new annual event showcasing technology, film, and music industries set for October 2023.

Hollywood Is Coming to the HRC: Robert De Niro will be feted at the Harry Ransom Center's Celebration of Film gala come September.

A Thrilling Come From Behind: "The Verde Report" columnist Eric Goodman recaps Austin FC's June 25 nail-biter match against Copa Tejas rival FC Dallas.

A Cut Above the Rest: Intern Valeria Valdez talks to Symbolica Salon co-owners Gina Ruggirello and Jasmine Kokoszka about centering the queer haircut experience.

All Work & No Play? We round up ways for adults to act like a kid again this July, from childhood sports to activities for grownup indoor kids.

Dispatches From AAAFF: Check out our daily feed for reviews from the Austin Asian American Film Festival.

Fun for the Fourth: Find our complete listings of holiday weekend activities at austinchronicle.com/events/community/fourth-of-july.