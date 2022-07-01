Qmmunity: Bodies on the Brain

Bodies have been on the brain lately. We all have them, yet the state believes a great deal of people have no right to control their own bodies. While recent actions by Republican ghouls (and nonactions on the part of elected Dems) leave most of us with marginalized bodies in tailspins, there is no greater time than in our current climate to celebrate our flesh and blood in defiance of those who wish to demean them.

I've particularly been thinking about bodies because of Xavier Schipani's new installation over at the Canopy complex's Big Medium gallery. "The Lightning Can't Be Harnessed" is massive: every wall taken up by gray trans-masculine figures fighting, tumbling, and holding each other as metaphorical storm bodies. The show runs through July 30, so check this artist's work out if you like to contemplate art, big and bold.

If you're up to move your bo-ody-ody, then head to Neon Grotto on Friday for the latest Queue'd Up – hip-hop artist BabiBoi's live music showcase for queer/femme artists. This show falls on the host's b-day, so celebrate their birth and their fabo lineup of performers: Ms. Girl 6, Johnny Psycho (HTX), and Dreamiecloud. Plus: back-to-back DJ sets from Lavender Thug and the host. Check out our online story "BabiBoi Is Better, Badder in 'Boyz 2 Men'" (Daily Qmmunity, June 24) to learn more about BabiBoi's newest track.

Bop your bod on over to Lustre Pearl South Saturday from 7 to 11pm for Frida Friday's market with special guest DJ Rosez (HTX), whose performances emphasize both her Salvadoran roots and her commitment to curating the choicest queer Latinx vibes. Joining her on the bill is local Latinx drag show Divina host Tatiana Cholula, who'll be transferring hosting talents to a round of Drag Queen Loteria. Prizes for that will come from the more than 35 queer, BIPOC, and emerging vendors populating FFATX's market.

2 to Do

Bi Bi Pride Bid Pride adieu at this celebration benefiting Out Youth. Drag hosted by May Magdalene, vendors (including Best of Austin Critics Pick Reverie Books), sippables, and sweets will all be on offer at South Austin's fave queer-owned bakeshop. Fri., July 1, 6-10pm. Crema Bakeshop, 9001 Brodie Ste. B-3, 512/282-1300. $10 suggested donation. instagram.com/cremabakerycafe.

Party in the USA Drag Night Get cheesy (or faux-cheesy) at Rebel Cheese's drag b-day party for the USA, hosted by Xtra and Kiki Divine. Plus: special guests Lala Uchis and Natalie Monáe Hole, and tunes by the Underground ATX. Sat., July 2, 6:30-8:30pm. Rebel Cheese, 2200 Aldrich #120, 512/382-0048. fb.com/rebelcheese.

Q'd Up

Big Medium: The Lightning Can't Be Harnessed See above. Through July 30. Thu.-Sat., noon-6pm. Big Medium, 916 Springdale Bldg. 2 #101. bigmedium.org.

Music Is Healing A benefit for Uvalde, with DJs Chorizo Funk, Bad Apple, Supermcnasty, Suxxy Puxxy, and Majesty. Thu., June 30, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/cheerupcharlies.

Queue'd Up! See above. First Fridays, 10pm. Neon Grotto, 318 Colorado. $5; $10 after 12mid. instagram.com/babiboibitch.

Coco Cxnts Drag Brunch Saturdays, 1-4pm. Coconut Club, 310-B Colorado. No cover. instagram.com/coconutclub.austin.

Drag Queen Loteria and Market See above. Sat., July 2, 7-11pm. Lustre Pearl South, 10400 Menchaca Rd. instagram.com/fridafridayatx.

Woe vs Rage A fundraising pool party to support local abortion funds. DJs Cap N' Tits, Malika, and Alchemical Geli spin. Sun., July 3, 3-5pm. Austin Motel, 1220 S. Congress. $10 suggested donation. austinmotel.com.

'Merica Independence Day Be a real Yankee Doodle Dandy at this party/interactive drag show. Mon., July 4, 3pm. Rain on 4th, 217 W. Fourth. rainon4th.com.

Tongue in Cheek Gaily giggle at this queer comedy open mic hosted by Aira Juliet and Ivy Le. First Thursdays, 8pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. instagram.com/swandiveaustin.