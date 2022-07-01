Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., July 1, 2022

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

A teaspoon of neutron star would weigh 4 billion tons on Earth. A neutron star is the dense core left behind when a star goes supernova and explodes.

People in Japan don't describe the sound of dogs barking as "bow wow," "woof," or "ruff." They describe it as "wan wan."

Scientists have discovered the Thiomargarita magnifica bacterium, visible to the naked eye. It's more than 1,000 times larger than a typical bacterium, and longer than many multicellular animals such as fruit flies.

John Lennon's middle name was Winston after Winston Churchill, the prime minister of England, as he was born during World War II.

Henry Ossawa Tanner (1859-1937) is considered the most distinguished African American artist of the 19th century and also the first to gain international prominence. His paintings reflect religious themes; he was the son of a minister and was also influenced by his visits to the Holy Land.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, June 24, 2022

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, June 17, 2022

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
TuezGayz
Barbarella
The Return of the Living Dead at Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar
Lou Ann Barton, Moeller Brothers, Sarah Barlow at Antone's Nightclub
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

Behind the scenes at The Austin Chronicle
Copyright © 1981-2022 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  