A teaspoon of neutron star would weigh 4 billion tons on Earth. A neutron star is the dense core left behind when a star goes supernova and explodes.

People in Japan don't describe the sound of dogs barking as "bow wow," "woof," or "ruff." They describe it as "wan wan."

Scientists have discovered the Thiomargarita magnifica bacterium, visible to the naked eye. It's more than 1,000 times larger than a typical bacterium, and longer than many multicellular animals such as fruit flies.

John Lennon's middle name was Winston after Winston Churchill, the prime minister of England, as he was born during World War II.

Henry Ossawa Tanner (1859-1937) is considered the most distinguished African American artist of the 19th century and also the first to gain international prominence. His paintings reflect religious themes; he was the son of a minister and was also influenced by his visits to the Holy Land.