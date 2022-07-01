Columns

Day Trips: “Peace Circle,” Grapevine

Statues depict meeting between Native Americans and Sam Houston

By Gerald E. McLeod, Fri., July 1, 2022


Photos by Gerald E. McLeod

The "Peace Circle" in Grapevine commemorates Sam Houston's efforts to foster peace and friendship with Native American tribes.

Unveiled last September, the 11 bronze statues stand in front of Grapevine Main Station, a multiuse terminal for the TEXRail commuter line between downtown Ft. Worth and DFW International Airport. The new development includes Hotel Vin, a food court, and an entertainment venue, all within walking distance of downtown and the Grapevine Vintage Railroad.


The statues represent Sam Houston and Native American chiefs from the Delaware, Chickasaw, Waco, Tawakoni, Keechi, Caddo, Anadarko, Ioni, Biloxi, and Cherokee nations. Artist Linda Lewis, a Lubbock native, depicted the chiefs in traditional attire. The attention to detail is accentuated by the statues being 1.25% larger than life-sized.

President Sam Houston came to Bird's Fort to try to separate the Native Americans and white settlers moving into the newly formed Republic of Texas. Missing from the negotiations and signing of the Bird's Fort Treaty on September 29, 1843, were the Comanche and Wichita tribes, two of the most prominent groups on the North Texas plains.

The 24-point treaty established a border at Ft. Worth on the Trinity River. It was one of the few Indian treaties ratified by the Republic's senate.


Established in 1841, Bird's Fort was only used for a few years before the few buildings were abandoned. The exact location of the fort is estimated to have been at present-day Euless or Arlington.

The chiefs refused to enter the picket-walled encampment because of previous treachery by the whites. Instead the negotiations took place at Grapevine Springs. The "Peace Circle" is a reminder of the Native Americans' struggle for a homeland against the flood of white settlers.

1,607th in a series. Follow “Day Trips & Beyond,” a travel blog, at austinchronicle.com/daily/travel.

More Day Trips columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Day Trips
Day Trips: Calera Chapel, Balmorhea
Day Trips: Calera Chapel, Balmorhea
A holy place in the West Texas desert

Gerald E. McLeod, June 24, 2022

Day Trips: Center Point
Day Trips: Center Point
Swimming holes and burgers a short scenic drive away

Gerald E. McLeod, June 17, 2022

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Peace Circle, Grapevine, Sam Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth, Native Americans, Grapevine Main Station, Grapevine Vintage Railroad, Linda Lewis, Republic of Texas, Bird's Fort

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Brick Rodeo
Renaissance Austin Hotel
Z-Ro, Kirko Bangz, Cha'keeta B at Buck's Backyard
Teen Central Music Lab
at Central Library
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

Behind the scenes at The Austin Chronicle
Copyright © 1981-2022 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  