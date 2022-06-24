Columns

Qmmunity: Pride Month Tolls for Thee

Ask not whom Pride Month is for – it is for thee!

By James Scott, Fri., June 24, 2022


Dyke March 2019, with Beth Schindler and Anita Obasi (Photo by Jana Birchum)

Hear that, y'all? Last bells of Pride Month are ringing, and boy! How sweet they sound. Friday, 9pm, Cheer Up Charlies will become a sacred site of queer worship: Time to enter the Pantheon: PRIDE. Host and "Empyrean Supreme" Gothess Jasmine calls the event "a show all about [the] divine gift of art and expression!" Expect such expressive feasts as performances from divine ATX saints Hermajestie the Hung, Patty La Melt, Ms. Girl 6, Ms. Amazing Head, Nicotine, Zsa Zsa Morte, and Suzanne; celestial tunes from DJ Bad Apple; and over 14 Black, queer, nonbinary, and trans vendors. "As a black, openly queer non-binary person," Gothess Jasmine tells me over email, "it's important to me to feel safe and uplifted in spaces, especially in Austin's LGBTQIA+ community – my home. This event is intended to uplift, unite and inspire our marginalized communities through interactive art and expression in a shared safe space, a temple if you will." Portions of the event's proceeds will go to Black Trans Leadership of Austin and Sex Workers Outreach Program ATX.

After tasting that spiritual ambrosia, get on your marchin' boots and "Ring of Keys" for the return of the Austin Dyke March on Sunday, 3-9pm, also at Cheer Ups. This'll be the march's first time back since 2019. Over email, organizer Beth Schindler rhapsodizes why coming back feels so good: "We have all missed each other and some of us haven't even met yet. The importance of us gathering in person is to feel the power and inspiration when we all get together." Festivities will include dancing; DJs like JD Samson, Winona Grindr, Malika, and p1nkstar; tributes to Dykes You Should Know from talents like Mama Duke, tk tunchez, Adrienne Anemone, Lynne Metcalf, and the previously quoted Gothess Jasmine; the Susan Sontag Memorial waterslide; and, according to Schindler, much meaningful eye contact. "Expect to find a bunch of Dykes and the people that love and support them," she adds, "all taking up a bunch of space and being really loud! This march is inclusive, intergenerational, celebratory and a protest."

Q'd Up

Boyz of Austin Auditions Austin's only drag king and gender-diverse drag troupe is looking for new Boyz to join in the fun. instagram.com/boyzofaustin.

Disco Night Turn up in your best bell-bottoms, crocheted vest, hot pants, or all-denim suit. Thu., June 23, 9pm. Highland Lounge, 404 Colorado. $5. instagram.com/thehighlandlounge.

Austin Boldering Project Pride Celebration Rock on at this sober, family-friendly event. Fri., June 24, 4-9pm. Austin Bouldering Project, 4477 S. Lamar. instagram.com/austinboulderingproject.

Pantheon: Pride See above. Fri., June 24, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Donations accepted. instagram.com/gothess.jasmine.

Neon Rainbows DJ Boi Orbison's queer country night rides again for Pride Month. Sat., June 25. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/boiorbison.

Community Garden Work Day Join Black Trans Leadership of Austin for a day of digging in the garden. Sat., June 25, 10am-1pm. Location TBA. instagram.com/blacktransleadershipaustin.

Colors of Pride Festival Celebrate the wonderful queer and trans people of color in Austin's LGBTQIA community. Sat., June 25, noon. Branch Park Pavilion, 2201 Aldrich. Free but RSVP. colorsofpride.org.

PRIDE in Local Music A one-day festival of queer music delights presented by the Austin LGBT Chamber of Commerce. Sat., June 25, noon-9pm. Long Center for the Performing Arts, 701 W. Riverside. $23-129. prideinlocalmusic.com.

Slay! Werk! Bewts! The finale of Lavender Thug's camp drag series. Saturdays in June, 7pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/lavenderthug.

Superheroes vs. Villains Costume Party In a collab with Greater Austin Comic Con, the Bear stages an epic party of spandex, leather, and capes. Sat., June 25, 9pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. instagram.com/theironbearaustin.

Pride Rollout Strap on your skates with local roller derby rapscallions Las Putas del Fuego. Sun., June 26, 10:30am-1pm. Barton Springs Saloon, 424 S. Lamar. instagram.com/putasdelfuego.

Coco Coquette's 12 Year Shopversary A zodiac-themed party with door prizes, drinks, and more. Sun., June 26, noon-5pm. Coco Coquette, 2109 E. Cesar Chavez.

Easy Tiger Pride Brunch Brigitte Bandit hosts and Y2K provides delicious beats. Sun., June 26, noon. Easy Tiger, 1501 E. Seventh. easytigerusa.com.

Dyke March See above Sun., June 26, 3-11pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Donations suggested.

Want more queer? Visit austinchronicle.com/qmmunity
More Qmmunity columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More LGBTQ
Qmmunity: Beautiful, Vibrant, and Queer
Qmmunity: Beautiful, Vibrant, and Queer
Bad news can’t overshadow the brilliance of Austin’s queer scene during Pride

James Scott, June 17, 2022

Qmmunity: Queer Latinx Joy
Qmmunity: Queer Latinx Joy
Cuchi Cuchi host Lavender Thug explains what makes this Latinx drag show “feel like home”

James Scott, May 27, 2022

More Qmmunity
Qmmunity: Rainbow Month Rolls On
Qmmunity: Rainbow Month Rolls On
Waterloo Greenway goes ROYGBIV, the Paramount has a ball, and Cheer Ups looks camp in the eye

James Scott, June 10, 2022

Qmmunity: Queer Texan Pride Rides Again
Qmmunity: Queer Texan Pride Rides Again
Qmmunity rustles up queer events all over Central Texas

James Scott, June 3, 2022

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

LGBTQ, Gothess Jasmine, Pantheon PRIDE, Dyke March, Beth Schindler, Cheer Up Charlies, Pride Month

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Presenting: Austin Unconducted!
Draylen Mason Studio
Banger's Renaissance Festival at Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden
Watermelon Thump
at Luling
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

Behind the scenes at The Austin Chronicle
Copyright © 1981-2022 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  