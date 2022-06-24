Hear that, y'all? Last bells of Pride Month are ringing, and boy! How sweet they sound. Friday, 9pm, Cheer Up Charlies will become a sacred site of queer worship: Time to enter the Pantheon: PRIDE. Host and "Empyrean Supreme" Gothess Jasmine calls the event "a show all about [the] divine gift of art and expression!" Expect such expressive feasts as performances from divine ATX saints Hermajestie the Hung, Patty La Melt, Ms. Girl 6, Ms. Amazing Head, Nicotine, Zsa Zsa Morte, and Suzanne; celestial tunes from DJ Bad Apple; and over 14 Black, queer, nonbinary, and trans vendors. "As a black, openly queer non-binary person," Gothess Jasmine tells me over email, "it's important to me to feel safe and uplifted in spaces, especially in Austin's LGBTQIA+ community – my home. This event is intended to uplift, unite and inspire our marginalized communities through interactive art and expression in a shared safe space, a temple if you will." Portions of the event's proceeds will go to Black Trans Leadership of Austin and Sex Workers Outreach Program ATX.

After tasting that spiritual ambrosia, get on your marchin' boots and "Ring of Keys" for the return of the Austin Dyke March on Sunday, 3-9pm, also at Cheer Ups. This'll be the march's first time back since 2019. Over email, organizer Beth Schindler rhapsodizes why coming back feels so good: "We have all missed each other and some of us haven't even met yet. The importance of us gathering in person is to feel the power and inspiration when we all get together." Festivities will include dancing; DJs like JD Samson, Winona Grindr, Malika, and p1nkstar; tributes to Dykes You Should Know from talents like Mama Duke, tk tunchez, Adrienne Anemone, Lynne Metcalf, and the previously quoted Gothess Jasmine; the Susan Sontag Memorial waterslide; and, according to Schindler, much meaningful eye contact. "Expect to find a bunch of Dykes and the people that love and support them," she adds, "all taking up a bunch of space and being really loud! This march is inclusive, intergenerational, celebratory and a protest."

Q'd Up

Boyz of Austin Auditions Austin's only drag king and gender-diverse drag troupe is looking for new Boyz to join in the fun. instagram.com/boyzofaustin.

Disco Night Turn up in your best bell-bottoms, crocheted vest, hot pants, or all-denim suit. Thu., June 23, 9pm. Highland Lounge, 404 Colorado. $5. instagram.com/thehighlandlounge.

Austin Boldering Project Pride Celebration Rock on at this sober, family-friendly event. Fri., June 24, 4-9pm. Austin Bouldering Project, 4477 S. Lamar. instagram.com/austinboulderingproject.

Pantheon: Pride See above. Fri., June 24, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Donations accepted. instagram.com/gothess.jasmine.

Neon Rainbows DJ Boi Orbison's queer country night rides again for Pride Month. Sat., June 25. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/boiorbison.

Community Garden Work Day Join Black Trans Leadership of Austin for a day of digging in the garden. Sat., June 25, 10am-1pm. Location TBA. instagram.com/blacktransleadershipaustin.

Colors of Pride Festival Celebrate the wonderful queer and trans people of color in Austin's LGBTQIA community. Sat., June 25, noon. Branch Park Pavilion, 2201 Aldrich. Free but RSVP. colorsofpride.org.

PRIDE in Local Music A one-day festival of queer music delights presented by the Austin LGBT Chamber of Commerce. Sat., June 25, noon-9pm. Long Center for the Performing Arts, 701 W. Riverside. $23-129. prideinlocalmusic.com.

Slay! Werk! Bewts! The finale of Lavender Thug's camp drag series. Saturdays in June, 7pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/lavenderthug.

Superheroes vs. Villains Costume Party In a collab with Greater Austin Comic Con, the Bear stages an epic party of spandex, leather, and capes. Sat., June 25, 9pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. instagram.com/theironbearaustin.

Pride Rollout Strap on your skates with local roller derby rapscallions Las Putas del Fuego. Sun., June 26, 10:30am-1pm. Barton Springs Saloon, 424 S. Lamar. instagram.com/putasdelfuego.

Coco Coquette's 12 Year Shopversary A zodiac-themed party with door prizes, drinks, and more. Sun., June 26, noon-5pm. Coco Coquette, 2109 E. Cesar Chavez.

Easy Tiger Pride Brunch Brigitte Bandit hosts and Y2K provides delicious beats. Sun., June 26, noon. Easy Tiger, 1501 E. Seventh. easytigerusa.com.

Dyke March See above Sun., June 26, 3-11pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Donations suggested.