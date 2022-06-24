Columns

Before young owls can fly, they use their partly grown wings to help clamber up branches and glide from tree to tree.

According to a recent study by iseecars.com, cars that are painted yellow lose just 4.5% of their value, which is 70% better than the industry average.

According to Bill Moyers, while Barbara Jordan was a state senator, half the bills she introduced were passed into law. She was in the Texas Senate from 1967 into January 1973.

Mass shootings have been so common in recent years that there was one at the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation in New Town, N.D., on Nov. 18, 2012, followed 26 days later by one on Dec. 14, 2012, at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.

Elvis Presley modeled his haircut after Captain Marvel Jr.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
