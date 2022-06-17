Ahhhh! This is all I can say about what's going on in regard to the attacks on drag queens, Pride celebrations, and all of our health as the sun slowly scrambles us for our climate-related sins. To say more cleaves another seven event listings off my print space, and to say less amounts to wearing a blindfold and stepping into oncoming traffic. Either way, guys: Ahhhh!

In non-distressed-noise news, this weekend heralds the amazing Hermajestie the Hung's Big Black Drag Show – a Juneteenth celebration on Sunday at 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies will be overflowing with 25-plus queer Black drag acts, thanks both to Hermajestie's excellent curatorial skill (see "Qmmunity: Leading the Drag Revolution," April 29) and support from the Austin Revitalization Authority, an org whose mission is to engage in multi-faceted development as well as "respecting the people, institutions and history of East Austin and other underserved communities." Show up and shower Austin's Black queer artists with their well-earned flowers and finances.

On the indoors front, Austin Film Society will be screening Gay USA as part of the "Queer Cinema: Lost & Found" series on Friday, at 7pm, with programmer and queer film historian Elizabeth Purchell – recently profiled in The New York Times – joining for a post-screening chat. Directed by Arthur J. Bressan Jr., a director, writer, producer, and gay pornographer who pioneered indie queer cinema, this was the first doc by and about LGBTQ people. Shot in 1977 over the course of one day in five different cities, Gay USA compiles footage and interviews from various Pride celebrations across the country. Bressan noted that the Save Our Children, Inc. movement in Dade County, Florida, to repeal laws preventing discrimination based on sexual orientation was the film's main inspiration – a way to show how queer folks were beautiful, vibrant, and worthy of respect. Let that sentiment carry us above the conservative milk-drinkers hurling insults at kids during drag storytime. In the end, the LGBTQ community shines brighter than all of them combined.

Q'd Up

Queer Film Theory: Cher! Four queer film experts (including Qmmunity's own James Scott) present their gay opinions on movies featuring the Goddess of Pop. Thu., June 16, 7:30-9:30pm. Barrel O' Fun, 1911 Aldrich Ste. 120-B. fb.com/queerfilmtheory101.

Gay USA See above. Fri., June 17, 7pm. AFS Cinema, 6406 N. I-35 #3100. austinfilm.org.

1-800 Tropics Heat up yer Friday with DJs Scam Likely and Y2K, a Future Front TX queer market, a drag show hosted by Celia Light, Latin karaoke, and a Bad Bunny look-alike contest. Fri., June 17, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $5. instagram.com/cheerupcharlies.

Tie-Dye With pride Dye a canvas bag, bandana, or your own white piece of clothing at this all-ages event. Sat., June 18, 1-3pm. Ruiz Branch Library, 1600 Grove. library.austintexas.gov.

Father's Day Drag Brunch Hosted by Eileen Dover, Playdate with the Playmates presents this daddy-focused drag brunch. Sat., June 18, 12:30pm. The Far Out Lounge & Stage, 8504 S. Congress. $10. thefaroutaustin.com.

Pride Pop-up Market Focused on LGBTQIA, BIPOC artists, curated by Molly Sydnor for the closing of her exhibition, "Hysteria." Sat., June 18, 3-6pm. Contracommon Gallery, 12912 Hill Country Blvd. Ste. F-140, Bee Cave.

Writing Our Way to Healing Oxford American-published poet KB Brookins walks writers through creating work that delves into experiences they've survived. Sat., June 18, 3-7pm. Virtual. Free but RSVP. instagram.com/earthtokb.

Howdy Gals ATX Pride Showcase Artists, vendors, and all the good Pride vibes await you at this showcase of local queer creativity, featuring Sabrina Ellis, Flora & Fawna, Gothess Jasmine, and more. Fri., June 17, 9pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $10.

Plant Gay's Pride Pop-Up Ten percent of profits go to the Trevor Project. Sun., June 19, 2-6pm. Sterling Event Center, 6134 Hwy. 290 E. Free. plantgay.com.

Hermajestie's Big Black Drag Show See above. Sun., June 19, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/hermajestie_thehung.

Queer BIPOC Liberation Open Mic Mon., June 20, 7-9pm. Treasure City Thrift, 2142 E. Seventh. instagram.com/allgoqpoc.

PrEP for All Town Hall Pride Health Lab hosts this virtual talk focusing on PrEP for trans and gender-diverse Texans. Wed., June 22, 7-8:30pm. Virtual. Free but RSVP. instagram.com/pridehealthtx.

Far out & Proud The Tiarras, Transy Warhol, and AZXO. Wed., June 22, 7pm. The Far Out Lounge & Stage, 8504 S. Congress. fb.com/thefaroutlounge.