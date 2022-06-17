Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., June 17, 2022

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mama Cass Elliot and Keith Moon died in the same apartment (in different years, of course). The apartment was a loaner from Harry Nilsson.

In ideal conditions, a termite queen can live for decades.

Gummy bears are shaped like bears because the man who invented them, Hans Riegel (founder of Haribo in Germany), was inspired by the trained bears seen at street festivities and markets in Europe.

On average, Illinois' price for a case of beer ($15.20) is the least expensive in the U.S. The state with the highest price is Alaska ($31.21).

At the height of World War II, U.S. Representative Francis E. Walter gifted President Roosevelt a letter opener made from a Japanese soldier's arm bone. The gift sparked outrage in Japan and a wave of anti-American sentiments. Roosevelt later ordered that the bone be repatriated and given a proper burial.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, June 10, 2022

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, June 3, 2022

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Pride at Swan Dive w/ Sabrina Ellis, Flora & Fawna, Gothess Jasmine, Ash-Mar, Flyer Club
Swan Dive
Young Shakespeare: Love’s Labor’s Lost at The Curtain Theatre
Shay Ishii Dance Company: Mending at Bravo Theater, 4544 S. Lamar #300
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

Behind the scenes at The Austin Chronicle
Copyright © 1981-2022 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  