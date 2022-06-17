Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mama Cass Elliot and Keith Moon died in the same apartment (in different years, of course). The apartment was a loaner from Harry Nilsson.

In ideal conditions, a termite queen can live for decades.

Gummy bears are shaped like bears because the man who invented them, Hans Riegel (founder of Haribo in Germany), was inspired by the trained bears seen at street festivities and markets in Europe.

On average, Illinois' price for a case of beer ($15.20) is the least expensive in the U.S. The state with the highest price is Alaska ($31.21).

At the height of World War II, U.S. Representative Francis E. Walter gifted President Roosevelt a letter opener made from a Japanese soldier's arm bone. The gift sparked outrage in Japan and a wave of anti-American sentiments. Roosevelt later ordered that the bone be repatriated and given a proper burial.