Day Trips: Center Point

Two swimming holes and an island-themed burger joint make Center Point a road-trip-worthy, two-hour scenic drive from Austin.

Center Point is tucked in between Kerrville and Comfort, not too far, but a world away. The Guadalupe River runs through it, giving this small community a laid-back vibe.

The first swimming hole is at Lion's Park Dam. The park is south of SH 27 using Crossing or San Antonio streets. There's plenty of parking and a playground. On the opposite bank are vacation cabins.

The cold water behind the dam isn't real deep, but flotation devices are nice to have. Below the concrete wall the water tumbles over a slab before going under the bridge.

About 3 miles up River Road, right after Old River Road RV Resort, the road crosses the Guadalupe at what is sometimes called Brinks Crossing. This is your typical not-so-secret river-crossing swimming hole.

It has deep pools shaded by cypress trees and shallow water rushing over limestone. In dry years the low water levels can take the fun out of this swimming hole. Also, parking is only available on one side of the narrow road, making for a long walk from your car when it's busy. The popular spot is patrolled by county constables handing out trash bags.

Once you've worked up a good sunburn and appetite, head over to Toucan Jim's, a Tiki bar and restaurant on SH 27 in the heart of Center Point. Open every day from 11am to 11pm, the place brings a little bit of the Caribbean to the Hill Country. Out back is a pleasant courtyard where each table is named for an island. The menu is short, but the burgers are really good.

