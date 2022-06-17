Columns

Day Trips: Center Point

Swimming holes and burgers a short scenic drive away

By Gerald E. McLeod, Fri., June 17, 2022


Brink's Crossing (Photos by Gerald E. McLeod)

Two swimming holes and an island-themed burger joint make Center Point a road-trip-worthy, two-hour scenic drive from Austin.

Center Point is tucked in between Kerrville and Comfort, not too far, but a world away. The Guadalupe River runs through it, giving this small community a laid-back vibe.

The first swimming hole is at Lion's Park Dam. The park is south of SH 27 using Crossing or San Antonio streets. There's plenty of parking and a playground. On the opposite bank are vacation cabins.


Lion's Park Dam

The cold water behind the dam isn't real deep, but flotation devices are nice to have. Below the concrete wall the water tumbles over a slab before going under the bridge.

About 3 miles up River Road, right after Old River Road RV Resort, the road crosses the Guadalupe at what is sometimes called Brinks Crossing. This is your typical not-so-secret river-crossing swimming hole.

It has deep pools shaded by cypress trees and shallow water rushing over limestone. In dry years the low water levels can take the fun out of this swimming hole. Also, parking is only available on one side of the narrow road, making for a long walk from your car when it's busy. The popular spot is patrolled by county constables handing out trash bags.


Toucan Jim's

Once you've worked up a good sunburn and appetite, head over to Toucan Jim's, a Tiki bar and restaurant on SH 27 in the heart of Center Point. Open every day from 11am to 11pm, the place brings a little bit of the Caribbean to the Hill Country. Out back is a pleasant courtyard where each table is named for an island. The menu is short, but the burgers are really good.

1,605th in a series. Follow “Day Trips & Beyond,” a travel blog, at austinchronicle.com/daily/travel.

More Day Trips columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Day Trips
Day Trips: Kingsbury Blueberry Farm, Caldwell
Day Trips: Kingsbury Blueberry Farm, Caldwell
Family business offers the sweetest pick-your-own berries around

Gerald E. McLeod, June 10, 2022

Day Trips: <i>The Traveling Man</i>, Dallas
Day Trips: The Traveling Man, Dallas
Sculptures along the expressway keep Dallas weird

Gerald E. McLeod, June 3, 2022

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Center Point, Guadalupe River, Lion's Park Dam, Brinks Crossing, Old River Road RV Resort, Toucan Jim's

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Pride at Swan Dive w/ Sabrina Ellis, Flora & Fawna, Gothess Jasmine, Ash-Mar, Flyer Club
Swan Dive
Young Shakespeare: Love’s Labor’s Lost at The Curtain Theatre
Shay Ishii Dance Company: Mending at Bravo Theater, 4544 S. Lamar #300
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

Behind the scenes at The Austin Chronicle
Copyright © 1981-2022 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  